Leak points to seven AMD FSR-enabled ready for launch

AMD has previously said that it will provide a fuller unveiling of its FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology at a special event on Tuesday, 22nd June. This new "state-of-the-art spatial upscaling algorithm," from AMD has a number of attractions to gamers, not just AMD GPU users, as it is being made open-platform, has already been given the nod for Microsoft Xbox Series X/S support, and even works on older pre-DLSS Nvidia hardware. However, we must temper our anticipation with how good the quality is when playing games which have had their performance boosted by this tech – the Godfall demo at 4K with raytracing frame rates were greatly improved, but it was hard to determine the quality impacts from the YouTube videos.

One of the more important revelations coming on Tuesday will concern the depth and breadth of developer support. It would be great to get a sizable dollop of gaming fun FSR enabled from day one, and see widespread developer support. Thanks to a leak by Vegeta, as spotted by VideoCardz, we have a couple of very interesting games lists; the first is of seven games being updated to support FSR from 22nd June, the second is of 12 games which will be rolling out FSR support patches soon.

FSR support from day one:

22 Racing Series, Anno 1800, Evil Genius 2, Godfall, KingShunt, Terminator Resistance, The Riftbreaker.

FSR support coming soon:

Asterigos, Baldur's Gate III, DOTA 2, Edge of Eternity, Far Cry 6, Farming Simulator 22, Forspoken, Myst, Necromunda: Hired Guns, Resident Evil Village, Swordsman Remake, Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt.

Going forward, developer support will be very important to get momentum behind FSR, and this is surely helped a lot by the stated intentions of the Xbox contingent. Vegeta shared a list of 44 games developers and publishers which intend to support FSR. Below you can see the list captured by VideoCardz before the source took it down for some reason, and names include big hitters like Capcom, Gearbox, Unity, Valve, Koch Media, Ubisoft, and Warner Bros.

While the above might have spoiled AMD's surprise somewhat, there is still some very important pixel peeping required by third parties in the wake of next Tuesday, to weigh up whether FSR is a worthy DLSS alternative/competitor.