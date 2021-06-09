AMD Radeon Pro W6800 and W6600 graphics cards announced

AMD's 'Something BIG' has arrived, and it was an announcement centered on the introduction of new professional graphics cards. What was so big? Well, the top-end card that was unveiled comes packing 32GB of GDDR6, double the quota given to the Radeon RX 6900 XT – the pinnacle of AMD's consumer offerings. All the new GPUs announced were AMD RDNA2 architecture based and are designed for pro users involved in demanding architectural design workloads, ultra-high resolution media projects, complex design and engineering simulations, and advanced image and video editing applications.

Scott Herkelman, CVP and GM, Graphics Business Unit at AMD said that bringing the "breakthrough architecture" of RDNA2 to AMD's workstation graphics portfolio allows users to stretch their capabilities further, with much larger datasets, to dramatically reduce render times, and speed processing of highly complex models and simulations. "The AMD Radeon PRO W6000 series gives professionals a powerful new tool in their arsenal to accelerate projects and bring creative visions to life," he summarized.

As well as the two desktop graphics cards in our headline, AMD introduced a mobile GPU, which is, from the key specs, identical to its desktop counterpart. Please check out the table below:

AMD Radeon PRO W6000 Series Workstation Graphics Specifications

Model Stream Processors TFLOPS GDDR6 ECC Memory Memory Bandwidth Memory Interface Display Outputs AMD Radeon Pro W6800 3840 (60 CUs) Up to 17.83 (FP32) Up to 35.66 (FP16) 32GB @ 16Gbps 512GB/s 256-bit 6x Mini-DisplayPort 1.4 AMD Radeon Pro W6600 1792 (28 CUs) Up to 10.4 (FP32) Up to 20.8 (FP16) 8GB @ 14Gbps 224GB/s 128-bit 4x DisplayPort 1.4 AMD Radeon Pro W6600M 1792 (28 CUs) Up to 10.4 (FP32) Up to 20.8 (FP16) 8GB @ 14Gbps 224GB/s 128-bit Specific to laptop implementation

In addition to the extra performance, with claims the new GPUs are up to 79 per cent faster than the previous generation, the new AMD Radeon Pro W6000 series workstation graphics cards include; enhanced CUs with real time hardware accelerated raytracing support, Smart Access Memory, AMD Infinity Cache, Viewport Boost, and are certified by ISVs for their leading professional applications.

The top-end AMD Radeon Pro W6800 is said to be immediately available from the usual pro graphics outlets with an SEP of US$2,249. Meanwhile, the AMD Radeon Pro W6600 graphics card is expected to be available from etailers/retailers in Q3 2021 with an SEP of US$649. If you are a potential mobile workstation buyer then you will be able to buy the HP Fury ZBook G8 mobile workstation with AMD Radeon Pro W6600M, in select countries starting July 2021.