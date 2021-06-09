vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
AMD Radeon Pro W6800 and W6600 graphics cards announced

by Mark Tyson on 9 June 2021, 10:11

Tags: AMD (NYSE:AMD)

AMD's 'Something BIG' has arrived, and it was an announcement centered on the introduction of new professional graphics cards. What was so big? Well, the top-end card that was unveiled comes packing 32GB of GDDR6, double the quota given to the Radeon RX 6900 XT – the pinnacle of AMD's consumer offerings. All the new GPUs announced were AMD RDNA2 architecture based and are designed for pro users involved in demanding architectural design workloads, ultra-high resolution media projects, complex design and engineering simulations, and advanced image and video editing applications.

Scott Herkelman, CVP and GM, Graphics Business Unit at AMD said that bringing the "breakthrough architecture" of RDNA2 to AMD's workstation graphics portfolio allows users to stretch their capabilities further, with much larger datasets, to dramatically reduce render times, and speed processing of highly complex models and simulations. "The AMD Radeon PRO W6000 series gives professionals a powerful new tool in their arsenal to accelerate projects and bring creative visions to life," he summarized.

As well as the two desktop graphics cards in our headline, AMD introduced a mobile GPU, which is, from the key specs, identical to its desktop counterpart. Please check out the table below:

AMD Radeon PRO W6000 Series Workstation Graphics Specifications

Model

Stream Processors

TFLOPS

 

GDDR6 ECC Memory

 

Memory Bandwidth

Memory Interface

Display Outputs

AMD Radeon Pro W6800

 

3840

(60 CUs)

Up to 17.83 (FP32)

Up to 35.66 (FP16)

32GB

@ 16Gbps

512GB/s

256-bit

6x Mini-DisplayPort 1.4

AMD Radeon Pro W6600

1792

(28 CUs)

Up to 10.4 (FP32)

Up to 20.8 (FP16)

8GB

@ 14Gbps

224GB/s

128-bit

4x DisplayPort 1.4

AMD Radeon Pro W6600M

1792

(28 CUs)

Up to 10.4 (FP32)

Up to 20.8 (FP16)

8GB

@ 14Gbps

224GB/s

128-bit

Specific to laptop implementation

In addition to the extra performance, with claims the new GPUs are up to 79 per cent faster than the previous generation, the new AMD Radeon Pro W6000 series workstation graphics cards include; enhanced CUs with real time hardware accelerated raytracing support, Smart Access Memory, AMD Infinity Cache, Viewport Boost, and are certified by ISVs for their leading professional applications.

The top-end AMD Radeon Pro W6800 is said to be immediately available from the usual pro graphics outlets with an SEP of US$2,249. Meanwhile, the AMD Radeon Pro W6600 graphics card is expected to be available from etailers/retailers in Q3 2021 with an SEP of US$649. If you are a potential mobile workstation buyer then you will be able to buy the HP Fury ZBook G8 mobile workstation with AMD Radeon Pro W6600M, in select countries starting July 2021.

Posted by Tabbykatze - Wed 09 Jun 2021 10:14
Getting a server error for the article?

Edit: Working now!
Posted by Iota - Wed 09 Jun 2021 11:32
So, cheaper than buying an AIB RX 6900 XT?
Posted by azrael- - Wed 09 Jun 2021 11:34
If AMD and nVidia would limit crypto mining capabilities to only be performant on these and Quadro cards the world would be a happier place.
Posted by kompukare - Wed 09 Jun 2021 12:36
Iota
So, cheaper than buying an AIB RX 6900 XT?
This is actually equivalent to a RX 6800 aside from double the memory. The W6900X hasn't been released (yet).
While I don't dislike reference blowers as much as most people since they are good at expelling air, I could see this getting rather loud.
Posted by KultiVator - Wed 09 Jun 2021 13:34
azrael-
If AMD and nVidia would limit crypto mining capabilities to only be performant on these and Quadro cards the world would be a happier place.

Might be an improvement, but also likely to pass the pain to game studios (and other industries) who'd face a shortage of the cards their artists and designers need.

