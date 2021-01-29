Updated Tesla Model S "can play Cyberpunk" Tweets Elon Musk

Elon Musk took to Twitter yesterday to promote the refreshed Tesla Model S electric car. This is the first major redesign of the car since its introduction in 2012. As well as the new look it features an enhanced powertrain making it the "first production car ever to achieve 0 to 60 mph in less than 2 seconds," a 200mph top speed, and a range of at least 390 miles. Additionally it "can play Cyberpunk," Tweeted Musk.

Musk shared a picture of the car's interior taken from the viewpoint of the middle of the back seat (as reproduced above). It shows the new yoke steering column, driver status display, and entertainment centre – all-in-all a minimal unfussy design considering this is cutting edge auto-tech.

The in car entertainment system is the headlining aspect of this new car for us, especially with the startling claim about it being able to play Cyberpunk 2077. The short section about the ICE on the official site simply states that the system allows you to "game from anywhere" with its 10TFLOPs of processing power making it on a par to the newest consoles from Microsoft and Sony. Of course the Tesla Arcade is wireless controller compatible for comfort and flexibility.

What do we know about the processors behind the ICE and Tesla Arcade? Software Engineer Patrick Schur claims to have published the Navi GPU block diagram for the system. It is thought this GPU is clocked at up to 2.44GHz, comes with 32CUs, and 8GB of GDDR6 memory at 14GT/s on a 128-bit bus. As for CPU general processing, Tesla is thought to be utilising an automotive system certified Intel Atom processor.

You can see and read more about the Tesla Model S refresh on the official site. It will start to become available from March in Long-range, Plaid, and Plaid+ specs, priced from US$79,990 and up.