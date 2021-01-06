Report: AMD Radeon RX 6700/XT will arrive at end of March

AMD has been out of the spotlight for some time with regard to its GPU output. Since the launch of the Radeon RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, and 6900 XT there has been much more news about Nvidia filling out its GeForce RTX 30 line and making mobile versions of its consumer Ampere GPUs.

At the beginning of December we reported upon AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT BIOS files leaked and analysed, and today have some more news about what is expected to be the next RDNA 2 graphics card that will be launched to hungry consumers. CowCotLand (France) has a scoop from its sources pointing to an end of Q1 2021 launch for the Radeon RX 6700 and RX 6700 XT from AMD.

The end of Q1 is the end of March, so that is almost a full three months from now until AMD will launch the next tier of RDNA 2 graphics cards – quite a gap. Will that mean that AMD and partners will be able to build up a satisfyingly large stock of inventory this time around to make sure there are no accusations of a 'paper launch'? Only time will tell. Moreover, remember to take this date with a pinch of salt, until more independent sources and leaks confirm this timescale.

So, what tech specs should you expect the RX 6700/XT to come packing? The following table (including the official specs of an RX 6800) should help you get a grasp on the comparative figures:

RX 6800 RX 6700 XT RX 6700 GPU Navi 21 XL Navi 22 XT Navi 22 XL CUs/RAs 60/60 40/40 NA SPs 3,840 2,560 NA GDDR6 16GB 256-bit 12GB 192-bit 12GB 192-bit TDP 250W ~200W ~160W

A picture of the Radeon RX 6700/XT was leaked a long time ago with the reference twin fan cooler, as reproduced above. At CES we might see/hear more about Navi 22 GPU packing graphics cards and mobile GPUs.