vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
It's EPIC GIVEAWAY TIME! NEW PRIZE EVERYDAY! [x]
facebook rss twitter

Report: AMD Radeon RX 6700/XT will arrive at end of March

by Mark Tyson on 6 January 2021, 10:11

Tags: AMD (NYSE:AMD)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaepy5

Add to My Vault: x

AMD has been out of the spotlight for some time with regard to its GPU output. Since the launch of the Radeon RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, and 6900 XT there has been much more news about Nvidia filling out its GeForce RTX 30 line and making mobile versions of its consumer Ampere GPUs.

At the beginning of December we reported upon AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT BIOS files leaked and analysed, and today have some more news about what is expected to be the next RDNA 2 graphics card that will be launched to hungry consumers. CowCotLand (France) has a scoop from its sources pointing to an end of Q1 2021 launch for the Radeon RX 6700 and RX 6700 XT from AMD.

The end of Q1 is the end of March, so that is almost a full three months from now until AMD will launch the next tier of RDNA 2 graphics cards – quite a gap. Will that mean that AMD and partners will be able to build up a satisfyingly large stock of inventory this time around to make sure there are no accusations of a 'paper launch'? Only time will tell. Moreover, remember to take this date with a pinch of salt, until more independent sources and leaks confirm this timescale.

So, what tech specs should you expect the RX 6700/XT to come packing? The following table (including the official specs of an RX 6800) should help you get a grasp on the comparative figures:

 

RX 6800

RX 6700 XT

RX 6700

GPU

Navi 21 XL

Navi 22 XT

Navi 22 XL

CUs/RAs

60/60

40/40

NA

SPs

3,840

2,560

NA

GDDR6

16GB 256-bit

12GB 192-bit

12GB 192-bit

TDP

250W

~200W

~160W

 

A picture of the Radeon RX 6700/XT was leaked a long time ago with the reference twin fan cooler, as reproduced above. At CES we might see/hear more about Navi 22 GPU packing graphics cards and mobile GPUs.

HEXUS Forums :: 30 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by Boon72 - Wed 06 Jan 2021 10:42
too little too late.
should of announced it sooner, i might of been interested in moving to AMD but as they had nothing but expensive cards announce I've stayed with Nvidia and got a 3060 ti
they could of announced it last year and given the release date of march this year
Posted by Dribble - Wed 06 Jan 2021 11:04
I bet the card has been ready for a while but I simply don't think they can make enough chips for a real release. The chip for this is probably last in a list behind consoles, cpu's and higher end gpu's. Chances are it'll be the summer before these are readily available.
Posted by kalniel - Wed 06 Jan 2021 11:10
A 12GB 6700* vs 12GB 3060* is probably the biggest battle between the two sides this generation. Supply is going to be crucial.
Posted by Luke7 - Wed 06 Jan 2021 12:06
I really want one of these cards but they’re launching far too late. How can they expect to sell when in 3 months everyone will have then nvidia offering?

I’d love to know the reasoning for this… I’ve heard rumours of AMD refocusing on console supply. Makes sense as a business I suppose. Not good for us though.
Posted by kalniel - Wed 06 Jan 2021 12:08
Luke7
How can they expect to sell when in 3 months everyone will have then nvidia offering?
What Nvidia offering? You can't buy a 12GB competitor - the 3060 Ultra isn't out yet.

SEE NEWER »