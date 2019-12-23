Purported AMD RX 5600 XT 3DMark test results surface

The cauldron of AMD Radeon RX 5600 / XT bits and pieces continues to boil but perhaps the broth is now becoming clearer… Over the weekend several entries uncovered within the UL Benchmarks 3DMark database appear to show some of the basic specs and comparative performance of a new AMD graphics card with 6GB of 12Gbps memory fitted in an HP OEM system. Separately, just ahead of the weekend, Igor's Lab shared some insider board partner source news about the RX 5600 / XT.

Benchmarks

As VideoCardz succinctly puts it, if these 3DMark benchmark results are accurate and indeed from the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, then it is >30 per cent faster than the recently released RX 5500 XT. Source 3DMark database peeker, Rogame from Reddit, provided several more comparisons to help consumers get a good grasp about the upcoming offering. For example the Redditor tabulated the 'unrecognised' graphics card against an MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Super Gaming X - which it came ahead of in 4 out of 5 of the tests. Please check the screenshot below.

From the various 3DMark benchmark results screenshots you can see basic specs of the purported AMD RX 5600 XT too. For example there is 6GB of 12Gbps memory fitted, and you can see it is running the Adrenalin 2019 Edition drivers. The GPU clock runs somewhere between 1,593MHz and 1,624MHz.

Views from Igor's Lab

Icgor's Lab published a blog post just ahead of the weekend sharing some thoughts, rumours, and assertions with regard to the upcoming Radeon RX 5600 / XT. To start with the German language piece pondered the current makeup of the Radeon range and how it should modernise to better combat Nvidia's offerings.

Focussing upon the purported RX 5600 / XT, Igor reckons it will be a "3/4 solution" - as in 75 per cent of an RX 5700 / XT - created by disabling one of the four shader engines that make up the Navi 10 GPU.

This silicon snipping would result in a product with 1,920 SPs (30 CUs), 120 TMUs, and 48 ROPs. The 6GB of GDDR6 would be married up to a 192-bit bus. A three quarter Navi 10 solution is somewhat beefier than the full-fat Navi 14 solution that has been previously rumoured by some sources as a foundation for the RX 5600 line.

The trimmed Navi 10 graphics cards postulated would enable AIBs to get up to speed very quickly using the pin compatible existing RX 5700 / XT designs. Before signing off, Igor put forward a date of week 3 of 2020 as the launch date for the AMD Radeon RX 5600 / XT line. That would be something to look forward to in the post-CES 2020 lull.