Purported Intel Raptor Lake-S product matrix shared

While we still have no official Intel Alder Lake-S lineup to mull over, tech leakers are busy hunting down details about its successor, Raptor Lake-S. The headline changes, according to the information shared by Adored TV, via VideoCardz, is that Raptor Lake-S will come with updated high performance Raptor Cove cores and a doubled maximum amount of small cores leading to a flagship CPU packing a 24C/36T configuration.

The hybrid architecture of Alder Lake features a mix of Golden Cove performance cores plus Gracemont efficiency cores. When we move to Raptor Lake-S we will benefit from new Raptor Cove cores, with improved power and performance, clock speed improvements, and a larger L2 cache according to Adored TV. Being more specific, the source said to expect "undisputed single-thread performance leadership," and "world record turbo frequency of 5.5GHz".

Beyond the core upgrades and tweaks, Intel has plans to radically rejig the lineup, with regard to divvying out core counts in a spread from the top end Core i9 down to the lowly Pentiums. In the intro we have already mentioned the max core uplift to 24C/36T (8 performance +16 efficiency cores), but moving down from the Core i9, we will see the Core i7 feature 16C/24T config (8+8), the Core i5 feature up to 14C/20T config (6+8), the Core i3 feature 4C/8T (performance cores only), and the Pentium 2C 4T (again, performance cores only).

All slides from Adored TV

Most of the upcoming Raptor Lake-S series bar the Pentiums will feature integrated Xe GPUs with 32EUs. For the exceptions, please check out the main table. Last but not least, Adored TV has divided the table by TDPs, showing the enthusiast 'K' processors with 125W TDP, mainstream 65W parts, and low power 'T' series at 35W.

Alder Lake-S isn't expected to arrive until October this year at the earliest – starting with the enthusiast 'K' selections. It is natural to expect Raptor Lake-S to arrive a year later, so let's say Q4 2022. Raptor Lake-S is tipped to continue to use the same LGA 1700 socket as Alder Lake and support a similar range of advanced features too, such as DDR5 and PCIe 5.0.