Intel will launch its 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable processors on 6th April

Intel is hosting a special event in April to launch its 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable processors. The event is dubbed 'How Wonderful Gets Done 2021' and is going to be hosted by Navin Shenoy, EVP in the Data Platforms Group; and Lisa Spelman, CVP in the Xeon and Memory Group. They will be joined by other execs and ecosystem partners in discussing the appeal of these new Ice Lake SP processors. Key improvements are expected to be the move to 10nm, and introduction of improved I/O partly thanks to PCIe 4.0.

The How Wonderful Gets Done 2021 launch event will be a virtual event, as the current pandemic still dictates. As such Intel has decided to make it watchable live for anyone who is interested. You can watch live on the Intel website, via the Intel Newsroom pages. If you miss it, the event recording will also be hosted on the newsroom for playback at your convenience.

During the virtual presentation, virtual attendees will learn about Intel's latest technologies designed to accelerate tasks at data centres, for 5G networks, and in intelligent edge infrastructure. Intel's solutions won't just be the new hardware but include a complementary software portfolio too.

If you are interested in getting the newest info about Ice Lake SP direct from Intel ASAP you will want to catch the event live, starting 8am PDT (4pm BST) on Tuesday, 6th April 2021.

Intel Unleashed: Engineering the Future, goes live today

The How Wonderful Gets Done 2021 event will include 'brief remarks' from Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. However, you can see and hear much more for Gelsinger later today during the Intel Unleashed: Engineering the Future business update and webcast. The new Intel CEO teased "exciting things" for this event via his personal Twitter, which is another reason to at least watch a recap of this event tonight.

Intel Unleashed: Engineering the Future is live from 2-3pm PDT today (9-10pm GMT, in the UK) if you want to tune in live.