Intel Unleashed webcast planned for Tuesday, 23rd March

Intel Unleashed - MIGA

Intel has a webcast planned for next Tuesday. The presentation is dubbed 'Intel Unleashed: Engineering the Future', and will be hosted by new CEO Pat Gelsinger. At the time of writing details about the presentation are thin on the ground, but it looks like the new boss is going to put together a presentation recapping some of Intel's glorious history and discussing how he can make Intel great again. Unlike a politician, with his engineering background he probably has a cogent plan with a chance of success.

The official description of the upcoming event from the Intel News Blog is that it will be and address on "the new era of innovation and technology leadership at Intel". We can eke a little more information from CEO Pat Gelsinger's personal Twitter account where he teases that "Exciting things are happening on 3.23.21! Please join me for a business update and webcast address on the new era of innovation and leadership at Intel".

Obviously between the recent launch of the Rocket Lake-S processors and their availability and media reviews there should be some talk about how RKL-S moves PC gaming forward, at least. However, this 11th gen of Core processors is already being seen as a stop gap and has little place in a talk about innovation and leadership under the control of the new CEO. By the end of 2021 though, we should have some thoroughly modern processors from Intel with its first 10nm hybrid CPUs for desktop PCs and exciting entry to full-blown PC gaming with its Xe-HPG discrete graphics cards.

Intel strikes back against the old I'm a PC, I'm a Mac ads

I'm not sure if this new set of ads from Intel has anything to do with the new CEO (doubtful) but it is interesting to see Intel try and turn the tables on Apple (Mac) via these slick promotional messages.

Back in the day Apple Macs were seen as innovative and cool, but it is quite easy to argue Apple's gloss has worn off, and is rather weather beaten as we enter 2021. The new set of ads seems to capitalise on how Macs, particularly laptops, haven't really changed much over the years. Meanwhile, Windows PC buyers have a lot of choices to address their particular needs.

Watch through this five ad playlist

A series of five short ads have been commissioned by Intel and cheekily feature the original 'I'm a Mac' guy, Justin Long as "just a real person" who is looking at laptops available nowadays. The ads cover easy Windows laptop wins like form factor choices, touchscreen options, gaming, and connectivity without dongles.

Poking fun at the Touch Bar

The above ads are all well and good but perhaps only a sideshow as Intel will be really worried about the success of Apple's transition from x86 to Apple Silicon Arm-based processors. This silicon level competition will be taken to heart more than any other by Gelsinger, and it seems almost a matter of pride that Intel will be able to come back and successfully 'engineer the future'.