Latest Alder Lake-S benchmarks have it beating the Core i9-9900K

More tests result leaks for Intel Alder Lake chips appear to be filtering through. In previous weeks there has been evidence of early testing of these 12th Gen Core desktop processors in apps such as Geekbench and SiSoft Sandra. Here again is a Geekbench (4) result, and this time a full 1T/nT test was run, and the base clock appears to be healthier than ever.

The latest Alder Lake test result, as reported by VideoCardz, seems to come from someone testing an upcoming 16C/24T desktop chip (Alder Lake-S) on a platform consisting of an Intel motherboard, with 32GB of DDR5 installed. This particular processor is thought to have 8x Golden Cove performance cores with Hyperthreading, and 8x Gracemont efficiency cores. The base frequency reported is 2.2GHz – a figure that appears to be creeping up over recent weeks/months. Obviously the max frequency of 27.2 GHz reported by Geekbench is an error and is perhaps 8x too fast due to the unfamiliarity of Alder Lake and its hybrid configuration.

According to the source, the single thread score of 6536, and multi-core score of 47870, make the new Alder Lake-S chip faster than the Coffee Lake-S flagship Core i9-9900K, by both metrics. It is also faster than the Comet Lake-S Core i9-10900K in multi-threaded tests. Rocket Lake-S Core-i9-11900K Geekbench runs aren't currently available for comparison in the database.

Later Alder Lake-S engineering samples and revisions are expected to push the base clocks even further, and there could very well be other optimisations coming to the hardware, firmware, and software teasing practical improvements from ADL-S in the coming months.

Intel Alder Lake-S processors, which will come in LGA 1700 packages, requiring new motherboards, are expected to launch in H2 this year.