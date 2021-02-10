vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Latest Alder Lake-S benchmarks have it beating the Core i9-9900K

by Mark Tyson on 10 February 2021, 11:11

More tests result leaks for Intel Alder Lake chips appear to be filtering through. In previous weeks there has been evidence of early testing of these 12th Gen Core desktop processors in apps such as Geekbench and SiSoft Sandra. Here again is a Geekbench (4) result, and this time a full 1T/nT test was run, and the base clock appears to be healthier than ever.

The latest Alder Lake test result, as reported by VideoCardz, seems to come from someone testing an upcoming 16C/24T desktop chip (Alder Lake-S) on a platform consisting of an Intel motherboard, with 32GB of DDR5 installed. This particular processor is thought to have 8x Golden Cove performance cores with Hyperthreading, and 8x Gracemont efficiency cores. The base frequency reported is 2.2GHz – a figure that appears to be creeping up over recent weeks/months. Obviously the max frequency of 27.2 GHz reported by Geekbench is an error and is perhaps 8x too fast due to the unfamiliarity of Alder Lake and its hybrid configuration.

According to the source, the single thread score of 6536, and multi-core score of 47870, make the new Alder Lake-S chip faster than the Coffee Lake-S flagship Core i9-9900K, by both metrics. It is also faster than the Comet Lake-S Core i9-10900K in multi-threaded tests. Rocket Lake-S Core-i9-11900K Geekbench runs aren't currently available for comparison in the database.

Later Alder Lake-S engineering samples and revisions are expected to push the base clocks even further, and there could very well be other optimisations coming to the hardware, firmware, and software teasing practical improvements from ADL-S in the coming months.

Intel Alder Lake-S processors, which will come in LGA 1700 packages, requiring new motherboards, are expected to launch in H2 this year.

HEXUS Forums :: 5 Comments

Posted by watercooled - Wed 10 Feb 2021 11:16
'Leaked' benchmarks have to be taken with a pinch of salt, of course, but it's reassuring that it looks to be performing decently at non-final clocks. Alder Lake is definitely shaping up to be one of Intel's most interesting releases in quite some time, IMO.
Posted by trillo_del_diavolo - Wed 10 Feb 2021 15:21
27.2GHz? Tejas is back it seems.

But why exactly do we need big.LITTLE in a desktop?
Posted by alpha channel - Wed 10 Feb 2021 15:40
Because it's the only way to say that they've got a 16 core processor?
Posted by excalibur1814 - Wed 10 Feb 2021 16:02
trillo_del_diavolo
27.2GHz? Tejas is back it seems.

But why exactly do we need big.LITTLE in a desktop?

…because it might save you a few pennies on your electric bill. maybe.
Posted by kompukare - Wed 10 Feb 2021 16:31
trillo_del_diavolo
27.2GHz? Tejas is back it seems.

But why exactly do we need big.LITTLE in a desktop?

…because Intel though they make life interesting for kernel and driver programmers?
To all ye kernel level programmers, may you live in interesting times.