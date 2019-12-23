Early listings reveal first 8C/16T AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile APUs

There have been quite a few rumours about an upcoming AMD Ryzen 4000-series APU series (Renoir) for laptops swirling over the weekend and last few hours. As always these rumours tend to make a family sized loaf from a grain of truth - so don't forget that essential ingredient of a pinch of salt. The chitter-chatter covered below includes possible news about the Ryzen 7 4700U, Ryzen 7 4800H, and Ryzen 9 4900H APUs for mobile.

Renoir will be important weapon for AMD's battle with Intel delivering an APU with the combined attractions of 7nm Zen 2 cores alongside competent if not cutting edge Radeon Vega GPU cores. AMD is enjoying great success with its newest desktop processors and Renoir could spread this influence to the harder-to-crack mobile segment.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

Starting off at the lower end of the range, Redditor Rogame has discovered PCMark 10 results for an as yet unreleased Xiaomi Mi laptop featuring the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U APU. From the basic specs revealed by the benchmark database browser, you can see that the Ryzen 7 4700U offers up 8 physical cores but no SMT. This Ryzen 7 3700U successor is expected to run within the same 15W power envelope and has default base/boost clocks of 2.0/4.2GHz.

Looking at the GPU component of the SoC, this listing appears to confirm Renoir uses a Vega GPU as evidenced by the GFX902 ID. It isn't certain whether the Ryzen 7 4700U will pack 10 or 11 Vega CUs and the GPU clock speeds also appear to be misreported right now.

Moving onto the purported benchmark numbers from PCMark 10, we see that the Ryzen 7 4700U beats the previous gen by 18 per cent overall. Moreover, AMD's new Ryzen 7 4700U APU is 13 per cent faster than rival Intel Core i7-10510U (Comet Lake), and 3 per cent faster than the Core i7-1065G7 (Ice Lake) - both these Intel rivals are 4C/8T chips.

It is claimed that Acer and HP laptops featuring the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U APU have been spotted, not just the Xiaomi example.

AMD Ryzen 9 4900H and Ryzen 7 4800H, and more

Members of a Chinese forum called Mobile01 assert that AMD is also lining up two 8C/16T APUs for announcement early next year. Information sources are said to include laptop OEMs. The Ryzen 9 4900H and Ryzen 7 4800H both feature the H suffix denoting their high performance, and are claimed to be direct challengers to the Intel Core i9-9880H in the mobile space.

Tom's Hardware scribe Zhiye Liu followed up on the forum chitter-chatter and discovered Irish retail listings which seemed to confirm the existence and impending launch of a number of Asus-branded laptops featuring the Ryzen 7 4800H and other Ryzen 4000-series APUs. Liu was surprised to uncover laptops also featuring previously unreported Ryzen 7 4800HS, Ryzen 5 4600HS and Ryzen 5 4600HS parts. This is the first sighting of the HS suffix which the tech reporter reckons denotes a more power efficient H variant.

Similarly to the above, ComputerBase.de did some digging to find a series of Asus laptops packing Ryzen 4000-series APUs listed at Lambdatek. It links to 11 such laptops (priced between €1000 and €1900) which appear to be still live at the time of writing (example).