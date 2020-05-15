vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Asetek PCIe slot Rad Card cooler debuts in Alienware Aurora R11

by Mark Tyson on 15 May 2020, 15:11

Asetek has announced its new Rad Card, claimed to be the world's "first slot-in PCIe radiator card." The company is touting the Rad Card as an attractive solution to bring liquid cooled GPUs to space constrained PCs. It has certainly earned a good design win, straight out of the gate, as the latest Alienware Aurora R11 gaming PC features an optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super cooled by the Rad Card.

In its blog post, Asetek sums up the appeal of the Rad Card quite simply. "Space concerns are a real issue for PC manufacturers, leaving GPU air cooling as the only option, until now," it says. "Asetek took this challenge head-on, innovating a new approach to radiator technology that reimagines the shape and location of the radiator. The Asetek Rad Card GPU Cooler fits into your motherboard’s PCIe slot, just like any other add-in card."

Asetek doesn't provide any cooling performance claims in its announcement post, it only says that the Rad Card offers superior cooling over an air cooled GPU, with less tube/cable clutter, ensuring greater GPU stability and limiting thermal throttling. However, if you head on over to the official Rad Card product page or Alienware's blog about the new Aurora R11 PC there are a few performance stats shared.

In the Alienware Aurora R11 PC with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics card, the GPU is claimed to run about 20 per cent cooler and 69 per cent quieter than an air cooled alternative.

You can't buy an Asetek Rad Card separately at this time. Asetek asks that you enquire about the option with "your favourite System Integrator". However, it hints that there will be some of its OEM partners marketing similar solutions. The Alienware Aurora R11 PC starts at US$979.99 (with a 10th gen Core i5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD) but to customise it with a GeForce RTX 2080 Super and Rad Card you will have to add $800 - and then spend more to create a balanced gaming system.

Posted by Gentle Viking - Fri 15 May 2020 15:52
I dont get that cooler, why a radial fan and not 2 regular 120 mm fans on a regular radiator.
And then have the pump on the GPU, or at least in the back end of the cooler.

I mean there are plenty of air coming thru the cooler below, why not direct it up at the GFX card above to air cool the rest of the board, maybe with oversized cooling profiles on whatever.
A flexible rubber seal in between the 2 should make sure the air go over the GFX before it exit.

I have often contemplated something like this, from a single bracket in a pci slot to cool GFX above, as before by current project i have always used GPU coolers and not full profile coolers
But i have also contemplated putting a radiator there with the fans as i never use all the extra PCI slots, so it is just empty space.

My current project do sort of the same, after the four 140 mm fans have pushed air thru the two 280 radiators the now a little hotter air will be directed to “wash” over the motherboard, before it find its way out of the case, at the top where it will again pass thru two 360 mm radiators to strip just a little more heat from the coolant just after the CPU & GPU.

Not that it have ever been a problem for me, but i always focused my computer builds to make sure there was no idle air sitting anywhere above any PCB.
cuz when you got air moving, why not have it work for you 2 times,,,, or more.
Back in the AIR days i have even made GFX cards 3 X as heavy with large cobber coolers and fans. :-( i have owned some pretty damn heavy AGP cards in my day.
Posted by 3dcandy - Fri 15 May 2020 15:57
I guess so it can work in as many configurations/systems as possible
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Fri 15 May 2020 16:02
Constrained systems will barely take one dual slot card,let alone two!
Posted by 3dcandy - Fri 15 May 2020 16:28
The m-itx system here will take a dual slot card… but then no gfx ;)
Posted by zaph0d - Fri 15 May 2020 16:51
This is a solution in search of a problem to my eyes

