NZXT announces Kraken X-3 and Z-3 Series RGB AiO coolers

Leading developer of software-powered hardware solutions for PC gamers, NZXT, has launched two series of AiO liquid coolers; the new Kraken X-3 and Z-3 Series. The Kraken X-3 Series is sold with three radiator options (240mm, 280mm, and 360mm) and has received a boost to the "iconic RGB infinity mirror design," with a larger and brighter ring. NZXT's premium Kraken Z-3 Series (in 280mm and 360mm configurations) includes a snazzy customisable 2.36-inch (60mm) LCD screen.

"The CPU cooler is the centrepiece for every PC Build," said Johnny Hou, Founder and CEO of NZXT. "We took great lengths to ensure that the newest generation of Kraken is the most visually appealing and highest performing AIO ever. The possibilities for customization with the Kraken Z are endless and I cannot wait to see what the community does with this potential."

The cooler technology uses Asetek's newest and most advanced 7th gen "all-new performance engineered pump," for excellent cooling and quiet operation, at up to 800rpm. With the performance side of the equation taken care of, the new designs offer flexibility over the radiator size you can fit, and the frills your can enjoy. NZXT says that both the new AiO series offer easier installation with reinforced extended tubing (400mm).

As mentioned briefly in the intro, the Kraken X-3 Series uses NZXT's RGB infinity mirror design with an enlarged, brighter ring. Furthermore, its upgraded cap is rotatable, which is good for positioning. Last but not least, an NZXT RGB channel is built-in to allow for the easy addition of any NZXT RGB products, such as AER RGB 2 fans.

NZXT's Kraken Z-3 Series, with its 24-bit colour LCD screen can display various useful system health data, as well as an animated GIF of your choice. You will use NZXT CAM to control pump and lighting effects on this and the X-3 Series. CAM is also useful to sync lighting with other RGB PC components you might have.

The NZXT Kraken X-3 and Z-3 Series RGB AiO coolers are available now in the US, with ROW distribution starting in Feb. Indicative pricing is given below.

Kraken X-3 Series

Kraken X53 (240mm AIO cooler): $129.99 USD

Kraken X63 (280mm AIO cooler): $149.99 USD

Kraken X73 (360mm AIO cooler): $179.99 USD

Kraken Z-3 Series