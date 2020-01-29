vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

NZXT announces Kraken X-3 and Z-3 Series RGB AiO coolers

by Mark Tyson on 29 January 2020, 11:11

Tags: NZXT

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeibc

Add to My Vault: x

Leading developer of software-powered hardware solutions for PC gamers, NZXT, has launched two series of AiO liquid coolers; the new Kraken X-3 and Z-3 Series. The Kraken X-3 Series is sold with three radiator options (240mm, 280mm, and 360mm) and has received a boost to the "iconic RGB infinity mirror design," with a larger and brighter ring. NZXT's premium Kraken Z-3 Series (in 280mm and 360mm configurations) includes a snazzy customisable 2.36-inch (60mm) LCD screen.

"The CPU cooler is the centrepiece for every PC Build," said Johnny Hou, Founder and CEO of NZXT. "We took great lengths to ensure that the newest generation of Kraken is the most visually appealing and highest performing AIO ever. The possibilities for customization with the Kraken Z are endless and I cannot wait to see what the community does with this potential."

The cooler technology uses Asetek's newest and most advanced 7th gen "all-new performance engineered pump," for excellent cooling and quiet operation, at up to 800rpm. With the performance side of the equation taken care of, the new designs offer flexibility over the radiator size you can fit, and the frills your can enjoy. NZXT says that both the new AiO series offer easier installation with reinforced extended tubing (400mm).

As mentioned briefly in the intro, the Kraken X-3 Series uses NZXT's RGB infinity mirror design with an enlarged, brighter ring. Furthermore, its upgraded cap is rotatable, which is good for positioning. Last but not least, an NZXT RGB channel is built-in to allow for the easy addition of any NZXT RGB products, such as AER RGB 2 fans.

NZXT's Kraken Z-3 Series, with its 24-bit colour LCD screen can display various useful system health data, as well as an animated GIF of your choice. You will use NZXT CAM to control pump and lighting effects on this and the X-3 Series. CAM is also useful to sync lighting with other RGB PC components you might have.

The NZXT Kraken X-3 and Z-3 Series RGB AiO coolers are available now in the US, with ROW distribution starting in Feb. Indicative pricing is given below.

Kraken X-3 Series

  • Kraken X53 (240mm AIO cooler): $129.99 USD
  • Kraken X63 (280mm AIO cooler): $149.99 USD
  • Kraken X73 (360mm AIO cooler): $179.99 USD

Kraken Z-3 Series

  • Kraken Z63 (280mm AIO cooler): $249.99 USD
  • Kraken Z73 (360mm AIO cooler): $279.99 USD

HEXUS Forums :: 7 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by .havoc - Wed 29 Jan 2020 11:37
Didn't realise so many people spent so long looking at the inside of the computer to justify a feature like this, rather than you know…the screen.
Posted by EvilCycle - Wed 29 Jan 2020 12:13
.havoc;60142
Didn't realise so many people spent so long looking at the inside of the computer to justify a feature like this, rather than you know…the screen.

I have my tower raised up to desk level and find the LED screen on my MOBO quite useful to glance over at to check temps on the fly whilst gaming or benchmarking, this would be a more visually pleasing way of doing that. Most setups I see today are all at desk level to show off how pretty they are.
Posted by Ttaskmaster - Wed 29 Jan 2020 12:14
.havoc;4171430
Didn't realise so many people spent so long looking at the inside of the computer to justify a feature like this, rather than you know…the screen.
Have you not seen any of the custom builds out there? Some proper works of art!!

I'd normally be so close to pulling the trigger on the Z-3 myself, especially if it can interface with the PC and display things like HWMon data, or a video file… But the deal breaker is the round screen. Really should have been square!!
If they make a square one, that is a standalone CPU block for a custom loop, I'd buy at least two immediately!!
Posted by rabidmunkee - Wed 29 Jan 2020 12:34
How much additional heat does the lcd backlight produce?
Posted by cheesemp - Wed 29 Jan 2020 13:34
rabidmunkee
How much additional heat does the lcd backlight produce?
I think you'd be surprised how little. The pump motor will make far, far more. LEDs are so efficient now and its not big.

I've got to be honest I'd love to have this sort of extra but when budgets are tight I'd rather spend another £50 going up a CPU/GPU level but hey I guess some people have the money for the bling! I just stuck £2's worth of (straight from China - aliexpress) LED strips and decided that would have to do.

SEE NEWER »