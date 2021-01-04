Day 21: Win a Shuttle Barebone XPC slim PC

The HEXUS Epic Giveaway returns! Our annual spate of competitions will help spread the cheer by giving you the opportunity to win amazing prizes every day throughout the holiday season. It's our way of saying thank you to all our fabulous readers.
The 2020 goodie bag includes a vast selection of prizes, covering everything from coolers to graphics cards and complete base units. As always, the prizes will be coming thick and fast, so be certain to bookmark our dedicated Epic Giveaway page to keep tabs on each new competition as it arrives.
Up for grabs on Day 21 are two barebone kits from the kind folk at Shuttle. First prize is an XPC slim DH470, while our runner-up will bag an XPC slim XH410G. Ideal for putting together your dream mini PC.
Want to be in with a chance of winning? Simply answer the following question, and don't forget, you can also claim a free second entry via Facebook. Good luck and check back soon for more prizes in the 2020 Epic Giveaway!
Terms and Conditions
- There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
- The prize draw is open to eligible HEXUS readers in the UK and Europe aged 16 years or over.
- The competition winner will be picked at random from all eligible entries that arrive by 09:00 London time on the closing date, January 11, 2021.
- Only one entry is permitted per household per HEXUS entry form; second Facebook entries, if applicable, are permitted. Duplicate entries on either form will result in disqualification and no entrant may win more than one prize.
- The winners will be notified via email by January 30, 2021. The winner must claim their prize within 7 days of the promoter sending notification. If the prize is unclaimed after this time, HEXUS reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
- First prize is a Shuttle XPC slim DH470.
- Second prize is a Shuttle XPC slim XH410G.
- In the event that the prize offered is unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater specification.
- Prizes will ship to winners within 45 days of the draw, though we aim for sooner.
- HEXUS and its partners are responsible for shipping within the criteria laid out and the winner is responsible for local taxes if applicable.
- Prize draws are not open to employees of HEXUS and their affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors and immediate families.
- Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.
- A list of previous competition winners is available at HEXUS.net/Competition_Winners.
- A full GDPR declaration is available on this page.