Day 15: Win a Corsair bundle worth over £500

The HEXUS Epic Giveaway returns! Our annual spate of competitions is back and bigger than ever, giving you the opportunity to win amazing prizes every day throughout the holiday season. It's our way of saying thank you to all our fabulous readers.

The 2019 goodie bag has grown to epic proportions, courtesy of many big-name manufacturers. It's going to get hectic, so be certain to bookmark our dedicated Epic Giveaway homepage to keep tabs on each new competition as it arrives.

It's Day 15 and Corsair is providing yet another epic prize. Today's winner will bag a HX750 Platinum PSU, 16GB of Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4 memory, a Vengeance Pro RGB Light Enhancement Kit, a 960GB Force Series MP510 M.2 SSD and a Hydro Series H100i RGB Platinum 240mm liquid cooler!

Want to be in with a chance of winning? Simply answer the following question, and don't forget, you can also claim a free second entry via Facebook. Good luck and check back soon for more prizes in the 2019 Epic Giveaway!

