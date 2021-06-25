Steam's Summer Sale begins, runs until 8th July

The Steam Summer Sale is now on and will run for a fortnight, ending at 10am PST (6pm in the UK) on 8th July. During the sale, you will be able to pick through "thousands of deeply-discounted games for savings galore," asserts Valve. Sale dates were previously leaked, but when the event went official Steam kindly emailed me as a quartet of games on my wish-list got their prices cut.

On day one, Steam is headlining the following trio of offers; Borderlands 3 at 67 per cent off, Outriders at 35 per cent off, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection at half price. The offers aren't bad, but a couple of weeks ago you could pick up Borderlands 3 via the Epic Games Store significantly cheaper thanks to the $/£10 voucher scheme.

When browsing the Steam sales pages you can sort the lists by game category, new and trending, top sellers, what's being played, top-rated, and upcoming. Sadly I couldn't find a sort function for the deepest discounts, but all percentage discounts were quite clearly highlighted in the filtered lists and there is a Specials category in which Steam's curators highlight games with compelling discounts, and the search pages allow you to narrow the results by price (use the slider on the right).

Steam usually has a scheme or mini activity during these sales events and this time around it has "fourteen themed pages featuring destiny-defining micro-adventures," dubbed 'Forge Your Fate'. Navigating through this will gain you an animated sticker per theme, and a fate-forged badge for completists who seriously don't have anything better to do.

During the Summer Sale Steam is also giving customers points (when you buy stuff) which allow you to purchase all-new Game Profiles featuring animated backgrounds, mini-profiles, avatars, and colour schemes from their favourite games.

If readers spot any great deals over the next fortnight, please share in the comments.