Aliens: Fireteam Elite arrives on PC/consoles on 24th August

A new game based on the Alien(s) franchise is about to burst forth onto PCs and consoles. Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a co-op shooter, for teams of three, in which you will "relentlessly fight for survival" with the eventual hope of eradicating the Hive.

The above 'pre-order trailer' will probably give you enough info to pretty fully understand this offering, if you have ever watched any Aliens films. In contract with the Alien Isolation game which built upon the feeling of horror being trapped in space with an incredibly deadly foe, this game looks like it will be a guns-blazing style shooter through and through.

Your in-game success against the AI xenomorphs and Weyland-Yutani synthetics is likely to rely heavily on joining and making up a balanced team of Colonial Marines. To this end, 20th Century Games says players have "an extensive variety of classes, weapons, gear, and perks," to leverage in their fight for survival and eventual victory. Some time will be spent, therefore, creating and customizing your Marine and changing his/her loadouts, and so on when you get an opportunity for a breather.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite will become available on PC (Steam), plus the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on 24th August. The developers are encouraging folk to pre-order their $40 title to get the 'Hardened Marine' bonus pack of skins, emotes etc. For $60 you can buy the Deluxe Edition and get some more cosmetics plus the promise of a number of upcoming DLC bundles.