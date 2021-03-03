Aliens: Fireteam next gen co-op survival shooter announced

Cold Iron Studios has announced that its co-op survival shooter set in the Aliens universe is coming in "summer 2021". The developer first announced that it was working on a game in this iconic franchise back in 2018, keeping under the radar until now with just a few months left until the game is ready to play.

Aliens: Fireteam is, as you can see from the video above, a third-person perspective co-op shooter. You will face hoards of aliens (20 base types - with various behaviours, strengths and weaknesses) with your high firepower squad, and the video teases some more formidable xenomorph enemies (11 variants) too.

The game is going to be fully online, to cater for the co-op play style that is encouraged. If you want to play 'solo' you can be joined by two AI teammates. To add depth, there are five character classes we know of so far; the gunner, demolisher, technician, doc, and recon. Typically, the classes have their own special abilities and RPG style skill tree progression, helping you experiment with particular character builds and to overcome tougher enemies later in the game. For further appeal there are 30+ weapons, 70+ mods/attachments, perks, load-out options and so on – game features you will be familiar with from similar titles.

Aliens: Fireteam is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC Steam. Sadly for Aliens enthusiasts, I don't have a more precise release date, or PC recommended specs to share at this time.