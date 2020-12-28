Valve reveals the top grossing PC games of 2020

As we enter the final stretch of what many consider to be a notable annus horribilis, Valve looks on the bright side and has put together a review of its best sellers, new releases, and most played games of 2020. There is nothing that is really a shock from looking at the lists. Additionally I found it interesting to check out the final weekly Steam top sellers list for 2020, which analyst Daniel Ahmad shared a few hours ago.

The above is the Platinum list of the 12 top grossing titles of 2020. On the source page you can check out the 12 Gold, 12 Silver, and a host of Bronze titles too. In the above list you can see that GTA V has had another great year, sitting at the top of the list despite its age (2015), truly a cash cow for 2K Games. Beside it is the even older F2P CS:GO.

Only three of the Platinum 12 are 2020 releases; Doom Eternal, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and Cyberpunk 2077. Sadly, Valve doesn't reveal even a rough gauge for the sales numbers / revenue involved.

The final Steam Top Sellers Chart for 2020 has been published. Daniel Ahmad shared the chart, as below, with some notes of the movers and shakers.

Cyberpunk 2077 Valve Index VR Kit Sea of Thieves Hades Raft Phasmophobia Grand Theft Auto V Halo MCC Red Dead Redemption 2 CS: GO - Operation Broken Fang (DLC)

Some interesting entrants are; Cyberpunk 2077 being in the top spot for its 6th consecutive week despite the bugs etc, the Valve Index looks like it is selling well, Sea of Thieves re-entered the chart due to being in the Winter Sale (it's also a Steam Awards nominee).

During the holiday season it’s a good for many time to catch up with games, and the current sales events and giveaways mean you might add a seasonal bulge to your game libraries too.