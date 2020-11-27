Microsoft Flight Simulator's next update focuses on the UK

Earlier this week a big US content update arrived for free for Microsoft Flight Simulator owners. That update included four new handcrafted US airports as well as nearly 50 new high-fidelity points of interest (places like Mount Rushmore, the Las Vegas Strip, and the Airport Graveyard in Tucson). Now developers Asobo Studio have revealed there's a similar content pack on the way early next year – which will single out the UK for attention.
The UK content news was revealed in a live Q&A session where the studio revealed its latest content roadmaps. The Twitch session hasn't made its way to YouTube at the time of writing. However, you can watch the 1hr+ recording on Twitch if you wish (UK content discussed from about 45 mins in).
"We have awesome data for England, Wales, and Scotland," Jorg Neumann, head of MSFS told Twitchers. Moreover, the studio is trying hard to get similar data for the whole of Ireland. On the topic of new handcrafted UK airports the following were mentioned; Manchester Barton, Liverpool EEGP, Land’s End – and there will be others.
Unfortunately you can't see any POIs due to cloud
As with the US update there will be some high-definition imagery updates on the way for "roughly 50-60 POIs," and as none were specified it will be very interesting to see what locations get this attention. What UK POIs would you all like to see? In addition to the content, Asobo promises some new landing challenges, procedural buildings updates and more. Going further along the roadmap, Neumann said that MSFS flyers can expect a world update every two or three months.
Another point to note is that MSFS VR HMD compatibility is going to go live sometime in December.
Recap of the US 1.11.6.0 World Update II from earlier in the week
Airports added: KATL – Atlanta International, KFHR – Friday Harbor, KDFW – Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), and KSWF – New York Stewart International Airport.
High def US points of interest which were added in 1.11.6.0 are tabulated below.
|
Chimney Rock
Crazy Horse Memorial
Pilgrim Monument, Provincetown MA
Fort Jefferson
Washington Monument, Washington DC
Capitol, Washington DC
White House, Washington DC
Wright Brothers National Memorial
Mount Rushmore
Biltmore Estate
Devils Tower
New River Gorge Bridge
United States National Arboretum
Bixby Creek Bridge
Chesapeake Bay Bridge
Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Mackinac Bridge
Navajo Bridge
|
Astoria-Megler Bridge
U.S. Grant Bridge
Lowry Avenue Bridge
Lewis and Clark Bridge
The Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge
Fort Knox
Monument Rocks National Natural
Coronado Heights Castle
Ellis County Courthouse
Monument Valley
Yosemite El Capitan
Cliff Palace, Mesa Verde, Colorado
Shiprock, New Mexico
Haystack Rock at Canon, Oregon
Half Dome, Yosemite
Dworshak Dam
Hoover Dam
Oroville Dam
|
Alcatraz (water tower and lighthouse only)
Fort McHenry, Baltimore
Rainbow Bridge, Niagara Falls
Glen Canyon Dam
Las Vegas Strip (Night)
Confederation Bridge
Johnson Space Center Houston (visitor’s center)
Kennedy Space Center Florida (visitors center)
Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (memorial site)
Mauna Kea Observatory, Hawaii
National Radio Astronomy Observatory
Gulf of Mexico, Oil Rigs
Airport Graveyard, Tucson