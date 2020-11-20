vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
IO interactive confirms 'Project 007' James Bond video game

by Mark Tyson on 20 November 2020, 10:11

After dropping a few clues and social media teases IO Interactive has confirmed that it is working on a brand new James Bond video game. The new game has a working title of 'Project 007' and is said to encompass the James Bond origin story.

 

The official teaser trailer for Project 007 is embedded above for your convenience. It is just a minute long and features a setup to the iconic James Bond movie rifled barrel intro scene. About half way through the iconic James Bond theme music, the John Barry composition which was first heard in Dr No, kicks in – which is rather stirring.

The official 007.ioi.dk web page describes the game as "featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world's favourite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story".

As PC Gamer reports, the Hitman series of video games are quite heavily influenced by Daniel Craig era Bond movies, so it will be refreshing to have a game with similar stealthy assassin mechanics but driven by the iconic story lines Bond is famous for. The magazine reckons "you couldn't ask for a better studio to take on Bond," – do HEXUS readers agree?

We only have the light on content teaser trailer for now and it looks like we will be waiting for at least a few months before anything more substantial is teased as IOI is on a recruitment drive for 'elite talent' to help the upcoming game live up to expectations.

 

Posted by Yoyoyo69 - Fri 20 Nov 2020 10:25
I don't hold high hopes.

Obviously nothing has lived up to Goldeneye, but I'm sure the EA games wouldn't have been perceived to have been as bad, if Goldeneye hadn't existed. All other James Bond games have been terrible.

I imagine this will be a third person view with forced button mashing sequences.

I'm sure it will be fairly ok, just not brilliant.
Posted by MarkI - Fri 20 Nov 2020 11:05
I have very fond memories of Goldeneye and Nightfire. Both very limited by the tech of the era. Looking forward to seeing what they manage to churn out. From IO you have to expect an experience closer to hitman than a FPS.
Posted by EvilCycle - Fri 20 Nov 2020 11:23
A modern Hitman engine Bond game sounds absolutely fantastic if done right, all it will take is to tone down the stealth focus but retain it for some parts of the game, but basically just make it a bit more shooty and drivey (technical terms) than hitman with a good story and voice acting… …and boom, instantly the best Bond game in a long time.
Posted by Yoyoyo69 - Fri 20 Nov 2020 11:58
Yeah, the engine is more than capable, the IO team used to be, but they seemed to have lost sight of what made the Hitman games unique, but most importantly enjoyable.

They clearly aren't bad games, but they could be spectacular games, if IO had decent leadership.
Posted by Ttaskmaster - Fri 20 Nov 2020 14:20
Very first Bond origin story, eh……?

So the bit in Casino Royale where he earns his Double-Oh doesn't count?
Or Fleming's own mention in Casino Royale of how Bond mas made 007 after killing two enemy agents - A Japanese spy on the thirty-sixth floor of the RCA Building at Rockefeller Center, NYC, and a Norwegian double agent who had betrayed two British agents?


If Hitman is anything to go by, I will remain unenthused until it's on the shelves and getting good reviews….