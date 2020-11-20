IO interactive confirms 'Project 007' James Bond video game

After dropping a few clues and social media teases IO Interactive has confirmed that it is working on a brand new James Bond video game. The new game has a working title of 'Project 007' and is said to encompass the James Bond origin story.

The official teaser trailer for Project 007 is embedded above for your convenience. It is just a minute long and features a setup to the iconic James Bond movie rifled barrel intro scene. About half way through the iconic James Bond theme music, the John Barry composition which was first heard in Dr No, kicks in – which is rather stirring.

The official 007.ioi.dk web page describes the game as "featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world's favourite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story".

As PC Gamer reports, the Hitman series of video games are quite heavily influenced by Daniel Craig era Bond movies, so it will be refreshing to have a game with similar stealthy assassin mechanics but driven by the iconic story lines Bond is famous for. The magazine reckons "you couldn't ask for a better studio to take on Bond," – do HEXUS readers agree?

We only have the light on content teaser trailer for now and it looks like we will be waiting for at least a few months before anything more substantial is teased as IOI is on a recruitment drive for 'elite talent' to help the upcoming game live up to expectations.