Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary lands on PC

343 Industries has surprised with the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary for PCs. This is a remaster of the original Halo campaign and includes a choice between classic game graphics and a "fully enhanced" version. PC gamers can now play this iconic title with an unlocked frame rate, ultra-wide monitor support, 4K UHD support, and more.

Until now PC gamers had to settle for playing the original Halo: Combat Evolved from 2003, while console gamers gloated over their fancy updated graphics from the 2011 Xbox Anniversary remake. However, the PC version now available as 'Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary' will turn the tables with support for the following:

Unlocked frame rate with VRR support

Widescreen support

High resolution support to 4K UHD and beyond

FOV options

Native mouse/keyboard support and the ability to rebind controls

Updated texture/shadow quality

And more

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is required to play the (digital only) Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary. You can get this game via the Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta), Windows 10 PC and Steam.

Microsoft says that its Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers will include: Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary and Halo: Reach today as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Furthermore Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign), and Halo 4 are also included in your membership.

If you would prefer to buy the game you can get this Anniversary title as part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection bundle which costs US$39.99 / GBP£29.99. Steam appears to allow one to buy the Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary edition on its own for $9.99 / £6.99 but it says it requires the base game of Halo: The Master Chief Collection in order to play.

System requirements: