Day 22: Win a Cougar gaming chair and desk

by Parm Mann on 5 January 2021, 09:01

The HEXUS Epic Giveaway returns! Our annual spate of competitions will help spread the cheer by giving you the opportunity to win amazing prizes every day throughout the holiday season. It's our way of saying thank you to all our fabulous readers.

The 2020 goodie bag includes a vast selection of prizes, covering everything from coolers to graphics cards and complete base units. As always, the prizes will be coming thick and fast, so be certain to bookmark our dedicated Epic Giveaway page to keep tabs on each new competition as it arrives.

Want to upgrade your entire setup? This is the prize for you. On Day 22 we're giving away a Cougar Armor S Royal gaming chair and Cougar Mars gaming desk!

Want to be in with a chance of winning? Simply answer the following question, and don't forget, you can also claim a free second entry via Facebook. Good luck and check back soon for more prizes in the 2020 Epic Giveaway!



Terms and Conditions

  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • The prize draw is open to eligible HEXUS readers in the UK aged 16 years or over.
  • The competition winner will be picked at random from all eligible entries that arrive by 09:00 London time on the closing date, January 12, 2021.
  • Only one entry is permitted per household per HEXUS entry form; second Facebook entries, if applicable, are permitted. Duplicate entries on either form will result in disqualification and no entrant may win more than one prize.
  • The winners will be notified via email by January 30, 2021. The winner must claim their prize within 7 days of the promoter sending notification. If the prize is unclaimed after this time, HEXUS reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
  • The prize is a Cougar Armor S Royal gaming chair and Cougar Mars gaming desk.
  • In the event that the prize offered is unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater specification.
  • Prizes will ship to winners within 45 days of the draw, though we aim for sooner.
  • HEXUS and its partners are responsible for shipping within the criteria laid out and the winner is responsible for local taxes if applicable.
  • Prize draws are not open to employees of HEXUS and their affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors and immediate families.
  • Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.
  • A list of previous competition winners is available at HEXUS.net/Competition_Winners.
  • A full GDPR declaration is available on this page.

HEXUS Forums :: 5 Comments

Posted by rabidmunkee - Tue 05 Jan 2021 09:11
That sure looks faaancy.
my kitchen table could do with an upgrade
Posted by Rob_B - Tue 05 Jan 2021 09:42
That desk would make a great “working from home” upgrade!
Posted by Gentle Viking - Tue 05 Jan 2021 09:53
Cant beat my computer table, though it is not fresh looking like that, but mine are a lot bigger.
Still would have loved a stab at that chair as i think that would be a upgrade to the cheap office chair i have.
BUT ! i am outside the participant sphere so will just have to look from the sideline.
Posted by Ulti - Tue 05 Jan 2021 10:38
Is that built in RGB for the table? Have to admit they've done the “gaming” element “well” with the RGB, carbon fibre and desktop ports/hub as opposed to just sticking the name “gaming” on it without adding anything.

Not sure what to think of it though but overall I think it would be nice to win this and use it but probably more for the bedroom than an “WFH office” desk. Wonder if the audio ports are any good or if they are just a passthrough.
Posted by miziel - Tue 05 Jan 2021 10:47
UK only… I am so sad :(
I sooo wanted to have that 1 in a 3*10^6 chance to win that :)))