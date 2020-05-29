vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HP launches its Reverb G2 next gen VR headset

by Mark Tyson on 29 May 2020, 12:11

Tags: HP (NYSE:HPQ)

Back in March, HP teased its upcoming "no compromises" Reverb G2 VR headset. At the time we didn't get any hardware specs, just a brief video and some silhouette imagery. However, the big news was that HP was working closely with Microsoft and Valve and this second gen HMD, and that it would become "the new standard in VR."

HP has now taken the wraps off the Reverb G2 next gen VR headset. Highlights are that; it offers the industry's highest-resolution LCDs (2160 x 2160 pixels per eye), 90Hz refresh, lenses are designed by Valve, it provides a 114-degree FOV, 4-camera tracking is utilised (no external sensors required), and the new Valve-designed speakers provide built-in special audio. For comfort you have IPD adjustment, an increased cushion size flip up face mask with Velcro adjustments, and the new Reverb G2 weighs an acceptable 1.1lbs/500g (not including weight of the 6m cable). HP hasn't shared much info about the controllers but they look comparable to rival designs and like they should offer a full range of functions.

On its official product pages, HP compares the new Reverb G2 directly against the HTC Vive Pro, Oculus Rift S, Valve Index, and others in an extensive (but far too wide, side-scrolling) specs/feature table. It might be worth a gander at this comparison if you own a rival HMD and are looking at upgrading or want to compare the Reverb G2 specs against a particular competitor on your shortlist.

The HP Reverb G2 HMD will become available starting from this autumn. HP says that pre-orders are now open via its own site, the SteamVR homepage, and other partners (but I couldn't find any live pre-order links). Expect to pay US$599.

Posted by Hoonigan - Fri 29 May 2020 12:51
Looks decent. Literally just bought an HTC Vive Cosmos as well, might've held off for one of these if they review well.
Posted by Yoyoyo69 - Fri 29 May 2020 13:59
Without the external lighthouse sensors though it's flawed, anyone who's used a mixed reality headset, will be able to confirm.
Posted by Spud1 - Fri 29 May 2020 14:33
Interesting - I am in the market for a new headset and this seems to tick most of the boxes….the big one being the lack of base stations, IF the tracking works well enough.

I'm still using my original Rift CV1 and it still does the job, but its about time to upgrade imo, especially if we see more titles like Half Life:Alyx come out that really showcase VR.

Will wait to see the reviews and final UK retailer pricing- and if HP sell them through their student/employee discounts schemes too which would make it more attractive ;)
Posted by Hoonigan - Fri 29 May 2020 14:39
Yoyoyo69
Without the external lighthouse sensors though it's flawed, anyone who's used a mixed reality headset, will be able to confirm.

Spud1
Interesting - I am in the market for a new headset and this seems to tick most of the boxes….the big one being the lack of base stations, IF the tracking works well enough.

I've not had a single issue with inside-out tracking on my Vive Cosmos yet, seems to work flawlessly. The Rift S also receives great reviews on its tracking. I imagine this, with the help of Microsoft and Valve, will be equally as good.
Posted by DevDrake - Fri 29 May 2020 15:46
The headset looks appealing. Adding to the shopping list in the near future :)

