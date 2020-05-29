HP launches its Reverb G2 next gen VR headset

Back in March, HP teased its upcoming "no compromises" Reverb G2 VR headset. At the time we didn't get any hardware specs, just a brief video and some silhouette imagery. However, the big news was that HP was working closely with Microsoft and Valve and this second gen HMD, and that it would become "the new standard in VR."

HP has now taken the wraps off the Reverb G2 next gen VR headset. Highlights are that; it offers the industry's highest-resolution LCDs (2160 x 2160 pixels per eye), 90Hz refresh, lenses are designed by Valve, it provides a 114-degree FOV, 4-camera tracking is utilised (no external sensors required), and the new Valve-designed speakers provide built-in special audio. For comfort you have IPD adjustment, an increased cushion size flip up face mask with Velcro adjustments, and the new Reverb G2 weighs an acceptable 1.1lbs/500g (not including weight of the 6m cable). HP hasn't shared much info about the controllers but they look comparable to rival designs and like they should offer a full range of functions.

On its official product pages, HP compares the new Reverb G2 directly against the HTC Vive Pro, Oculus Rift S, Valve Index, and others in an extensive (but far too wide, side-scrolling) specs/feature table. It might be worth a gander at this comparison if you own a rival HMD and are looking at upgrading or want to compare the Reverb G2 specs against a particular competitor on your shortlist.

The HP Reverb G2 HMD will become available starting from this autumn. HP says that pre-orders are now open via its own site, the SteamVR homepage, and other partners (but I couldn't find any live pre-order links). Expect to pay US$599.