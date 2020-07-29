AMD's Q2 2020 results strong with record laptop, server chip sales

AMD published its Q2 2020 financials a few hours ago. CEO Dr Lisa Su summarised that "We delivered strong second quarter results, led by record notebook and server processor sales as Ryzen and Epyc revenue more than doubled from a year ago". Happily for investors already onboard, the results beat analyst estimates and AMD's stock price is currently over 10 per cent up in afterhours trading.

Looking more closely at the headline numbers, AMD brought in $1.93 billion in revenue in Q2, a sum which is 26 per cent better than a year ago. Moreover, its Q3 2020 guidance and full year guidance are pleasingly positive. Next quarter AMD expects even better revenue, an estimated $2.55 billion, which will be 42 per cent better YoY. Its final FY2020 revenue figure will be 32 per cent better than a year ago, it reckons.

HEXUS readers are typically most interested in AMD's so called Computing and Graphics Segment. You can see the summary of this business segment above. Some highlights are that AMD is enjoying the best client processor revenue in >12 years, it has a plethora of laptop design wins, and it has reconfirmed that it will "launch Zen 3 CPUs, RDNA 2 GPUs and new CDNA data centre GPU architecture in late 2020".

As for Zen 4, this processor architecture will appear first in H2 2021 sometime, as the technology behind AMD's Epyc Genoa lineup. Zen 4 is confirmed as a 5nm processor on the latest roadmaps from AMD.

Another news nugget is that AMD has its next-generation console SoC products in mass production right now, readying for holiday season product sales.

Tech industry analyst Patrick Moorhead shared some interesting quotes from the post results earnings call, if you want to read more. A full recording of the webcast is available via the AMD investors' site too.