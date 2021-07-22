vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Windows 11's refined context menus explained

by Mark Tyson on 22 July 2021, 13:11

Tags: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeqvj

Add to My Vault: x

Better right click menus in Windows

Microsoft's right click context menus are undeniably useful. It is also good how it left the shell extension open so that third party software developers could put in quick and useful right click options. However, in Windows 10 and earlier this same menu could become very long, cluttered, and seemingly unorganised, with multiple level fly-out submenus too.

With the above in mind, Microsoft set out to improve the context menus in Windows, and decided to address the following seven common and potential issues:

  1. The most common commands – cut, copy, paste, delete, and rename – are far from the mouse pointer, touch point, or pen.
  2. The menu is exceptionally long. It has grown in an unregulated environment for 20 years, since Windows XP, when IContextMenu was introduced.
  3. It includes commands which are rarely used.
  4. Commands that should be grouped together – such as Open and Open with – are sometimes far apart.
  5. Commands added by apps have no common organizational schema and can interrupt sections of inbox commands.
  6. Commands added by apps are not attributable to the app itself.
  7. Many commands run in-process in Explorer, which can cause performance and reliability issues.

In a blog post about the new context menus, Microsoft says how it has tackled the above. Many solutions are obvious ones, like grouping together common related items, and the use of verbs to decide on fly-out menus/items. The images above show the difference Microsoft believes can result from its new context menu strategy.

Another interesting change highlighted in this new blog post is the improvement to the share menu. I find the current Windows share menu options almost useless, unlike on my mobile, so this is good to see. Hopefully this dialogue will improve with intelligently sorted frequent contacts and sharing methods.

SeriousSAM 0-day vulnerability

Microsoft has detailed a workaround for a rather serious security flaw, dubbed SeriousSAM, which could allow attackers to gain admin access on vulnerable systems. The flaw has been present in Windows since 2018, and even affects the latest Windows 11 previews.

SeriousSAM, AKA CVE-2021-36934, is described by Microsoft as follows: "An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists because of overly permissive Access Control Lists (ACLs) on multiple system files, including the Security Accounts Manager (SAM) database," and it presents the following problems: "An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights." However, it is noted that an attacker must have some level of local access to the computer in order to exploit this vulnerability.

To protect systems from exploits based on this flaw, Microsoft recommends the two actions detailed below, but Bleeping Computer says users should be aware that removing shadow copies might impact subsequent system and file restore operations:

Restrict access to the contents of %windir%\system32\config:

  1. Open Command Prompt or Windows PowerShell as an administrator.
  2. Run this command: icacls %windir%\system32\config\*.* /inheritance:e

Delete Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) shadow copies:

  1. Delete any System Restore points and Shadow volumes that existed prior to restricting access to %windir%\system32\config.
  2. Create a new System Restore point (if desired).

It might be wise to wait before doing the above, as Microsoft says it is working on a patch for the vulnerability, which will likely be issued as an out-of-band security update shortly.

HEXUS Forums :: 16 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by Spud1 - Thu 22 Jul 2021 13:33
This has to be one of the worst changes they have made (along with fixing the taskbar in one place, and removing the easy access to task manager) - it's a real pain the backside learning the new icons (which are not even using well recognised industry standard icons..), and having to go to “more options” for 3rd party explorer hooks is another pain.

It feels very clunky to use at the moment and this is an area they really need to work hard on as Windows 11 progresses - they ideally need to make this end-user configurable so I can make the layout make sense rather than the confusing mess it is at the moment.

Windows 11 is largely good, but some daft decision like this one are really annoying!
Posted by Vlt - Thu 22 Jul 2021 13:43
Spud1
This has to be one of the worst changes they have made (along with fixing the taskbar in one place, and removing the easy access to task manager) - it's a real pain the backside learning the new icons (which are not even using well recognised industry standard icons..), and having to go to “more options” for 3rd party explorer hooks is another pain.

It feels very clunky to use at the moment and this is an area they really need to work hard on as Windows 11 progresses - they ideally need to make this end-user configurable so I can make the layout make sense rather than the confusing mess it is at the moment.

Windows 11 is largely good, but some daft decision like this one are really annoying!

Kinda like the Control Panel changes decision… :/
Posted by cheesemp - Thu 22 Jul 2021 14:24
Vlt
Spud1
This has to be one of the worst changes they have made (along with fixing the taskbar in one place, and removing the easy access to task manager) - it's a real pain the backside learning the new icons (which are not even using well recognised industry standard icons..), and having to go to “more options” for 3rd party explorer hooks is another pain.

It feels very clunky to use at the moment and this is an area they really need to work hard on as Windows 11 progresses - they ideally need to make this end-user configurable so I can make the layout make sense rather than the confusing mess it is at the moment.

Windows 11 is largely good, but some daft decision like this one are really annoying!

Kinda like the Control Panel changes decision… :/

To be fair - Microsoft are just copying other consumer OS's in simplifying for non-tech users. Blame Apple for starting it…
Posted by this_is_gav - Thu 22 Jul 2021 14:25
Did they load up the Windows 10 one with as many apps as possible to make the Windows 11 one look better?
Posted by Corky34 - Thu 22 Jul 2021 14:44
There's a share menu in Windows! I never knew that/can't find it.

Not that i want it.

SEE NEWER »