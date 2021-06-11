vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Microsoft Windows 11 teased with 11 minutes of slo-fi startup audio

by Mark Tyson on 11 June 2021, 13:11

Microsoft has released a curious video – an aural history of its Windows startup sounds, remixed in 'slo-fi'. It invites listeners of its YouTube video to "take a slow trip down memory lane with the Windows 95, XP, and 7 startup sounds slowed down to a meditative 4,000 per cent reduced speed". Microsoft seems to suggest this dirge will help those "too excited for the June 24th Microsoft Event," to relax. The visuals I find much more relaxing as they fade between scenes of clouds, to rolling meadows, before ending up at the invitation to watch the livestream event on 24th June at 11am ET (4pm UK time).

Microsoft's video is exactly 11 minutes long.

The above video is just the latest info morsel to tease that the next version of Windows will be dubbed Windows 11. We should expect some significant changes to be announced on the 24th, especially if they warrant a complete version number change, the first such update in 6 years. At least a sweeping visual rejuvenation is expected thanks to Sun Valley, and we should get some modern device flexibility thanks to the integration of the best features developed for the ill-fated Windows 10X.

Of course, the next version of Windows might not be called Windows 11, and Microsoft is just leading the curious down a merry path to nowhere. Whatever the case, a big change is coming, and it is significant enough to warrant this special event and cause all Windows 10 preview build releases to be paused in the meantime.

Posted by Kanoe - Fri 11 Jun 2021 13:31
That just made my ears bleed, not sure what the “relaxing” bit was supposed to be, when it was over or the thought of welcoming death, just to make it stop
Posted by Jonj1611 - Fri 11 Jun 2021 13:40
Erm, is anyone that excited? I mean I like Microsoft but err yeah
Posted by LSG501 - Fri 11 Jun 2021 13:49
Jonj1611
I'm more interested in this than I was the Mac WWDC (which gets excessive coverage on tech blogs) although this video seems rather questionable.
Posted by Jonj1611 - Fri 11 Jun 2021 14:01
But not so excited you need calming music though right :mrgreen:
Posted by Irien - Fri 11 Jun 2021 14:13
Haven't they learned yet that people (generally) aren't comfortable with change-of-major-version Windows editions? Whatever the underlying tech, if they're on a version they like (XP, 7, 10) then there is resistance to a major version change.

Since Win10 seems to have been accepted, they really should stick to point-releases like apple did with OSX for so many years, and let users gracefully move forwards. I thought they'd more-or-less grasped this with the W10 yearly updates, but apparently not.

Note, I know this is an irrational thing, but nevertheless it has been a repeating pattern since Win98 more-or-less. A bit like Star Trek movies.

We will have to see what the upgrade eligability situation is - my gut says it may be an attempt to sever the Win7-10 update free path once and for all, but I hope I'm wrong.

