Microsoft Windows 11 teased with 11 minutes of slo-fi startup audio

Microsoft has released a curious video – an aural history of its Windows startup sounds, remixed in 'slo-fi'. It invites listeners of its YouTube video to "take a slow trip down memory lane with the Windows 95, XP, and 7 startup sounds slowed down to a meditative 4,000 per cent reduced speed". Microsoft seems to suggest this dirge will help those "too excited for the June 24th Microsoft Event," to relax. The visuals I find much more relaxing as they fade between scenes of clouds, to rolling meadows, before ending up at the invitation to watch the livestream event on 24th June at 11am ET (4pm UK time).

Microsoft's video is exactly 11 minutes long.

The above video is just the latest info morsel to tease that the next version of Windows will be dubbed Windows 11. We should expect some significant changes to be announced on the 24th, especially if they warrant a complete version number change, the first such update in 6 years. At least a sweeping visual rejuvenation is expected thanks to Sun Valley, and we should get some modern device flexibility thanks to the integration of the best features developed for the ill-fated Windows 10X.

Of course, the next version of Windows might not be called Windows 11, and Microsoft is just leading the curious down a merry path to nowhere. Whatever the case, a big change is coming, and it is significant enough to warrant this special event and cause all Windows 10 preview build releases to be paused in the meantime.