Microsoft readying 'Office 2022' for the subscription averse

by Mark Tyson on 24 September 2020, 12:11

Tags: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Office 2007

If you ponder over the history of Microsoft Office, you can see that the Redmond firm usually updates its Office suite every three years. The last release of Microsoft Office was Office 2019 in September 2018. With Microsoft's push towards digital and subscription services though, some may have been thinking that Office 365, now folded into Microsoft 365, would be the only choice going forward. However, on Tuesday Microsoft quietly confirmed (in an Exchange Server news piece) that Microsoft Office will be updated.

Word icon nostalgia

"Microsoft Office will also see a new perpetual release for both Windows and Mac, in the second half of 2021," stated the Exchange blog news post. This means that in about a year's time you should be able to outright purchase a new version of Office. It seems pretty safe to assume it will be dubbed 'Office 2022'. As well as the benefits of being able to use this perpetual productivity software without any further payments, some prefer how it isn't reliant on online connectivity in any way to install and be productive.

Poking around the Microsoft UK Office site right now, Microsoft is clearly steering consumers, business and enterprise customers to Microsoft 365 subscriptions.

We don't know the components and features of Office 2022, currently buyers get the core tools of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Skype, and more - as well as products such as Exchange, SharePoint, and Skype for Business in editions for commercial use, for businesses, and enterprises. So one can expect the same range of productivity apps but updated with features that have been pioneered in the online/subscription versions of Office.

Details of Microsoft's Office 2022 features, pricing and availability will be released between now and H2 next year.

HEXUS Forums :: 10 Comments

Posted by mark_a_scott - Thu 24 Sep 2020 13:32
UNtil Office 365 was released, each new version of Office brought something new to the table. However since 2013, 2016, 2019 and now 2022 are just forks from the mainline M365 development branch, the tri-annual version is just playing catchup only to be left behind again.
Posted by ik9000 - Thu 24 Sep 2020 13:56
mark_a_scott
yup, but so long as they keep adding the features to the perpetual version I don't mind the catchup if it avoids the lag you get with 365. There is crazy lag that I'm getting in daily use with O365 - and it's the proper version, not the cloud one so it's nothing to do with web traffic.
Posted by excalibur1814 - Thu 24 Sep 2020 14:42
We have Office 365 across the business. No lag. None. Zero. Nadda. We do have issues with OneDrive and shared Excel files, but that's a training issue for staff.

Office experiences new functions often, it's just that people are probably not aware of them as they just continue to do what they've always done.
Posted by ik9000 - Thu 24 Sep 2020 14:52
excalibur1814
we are get continual lag and screen freezes with anything requiring a menu or sub-menu to show, happens in word, excel, etc so it's not file related. It's nothing to do with new functions. Simply right-clicking to bring up the context menu then selecting anything from that menu is enough.
Posted by blokeinkent - Thu 24 Sep 2020 16:34
ik9000
excalibur1814
That is odd if you're using the locally installed version.

I swithced to 365 a few years back as only a few quid month and the kids needed it for school and uni. Got fed up installing cracks and things.

I rarely use the online stuff/versions but I use Word, Excel, Outlook on a daily basis for work, and Access, Powerpoint, and Publisher now again.

It's nice to always get updated features but to be honest even in a working environment I don't think I do anything differently or newer now that I haven't been doing for a good 15 years.

