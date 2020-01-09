Phanteks launches chassis, liquid cooling, and speaker products

Phanteks, best known for its PC chassis and cooling has been showing off some new products in these categories at CES 2020. However, the most surprising new product from the Dutch firm is probably its Evolv Sound Mini Speaker System, which is accessibly priced at £26.90/$29.99.

The new Phanteks Eclipse P300A is similar to last year's P400A in that it brings the P400A's high airflow mesh front panel down to the P300 budget level. This is really the only major change from the P300 that it succeeds.

Dimension: 200 mm x 450 mm x 400 mm / 7.8 in x 17.7 in x 15.7 in

Form Factor: Midtower

Materials: Steel chassis, steel exterior, ABS, glass

Motherboard Support: ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX, E-ATX *(up to 275mm wide)

Front I/O: 2x USB 3.0, Mic, Headphone, Reset

Side Window: Yes

The P300A will be available from the end of this month, at £49/$60.

Next up the Glacier D120 distribution plate is designed to fit in your chassis in a vacant 120mm fan position (hence the numerals in name). The mirror finished acrylic accessory has dedicated inlet and outlet ports for the CPU to make water cooling loop planning easier. Meanwhile it incorporates air vents to allow for airflow to permeate. Its dedicated fill port makes it easy to release air from the loop.

Last but not least, as you can see from the images, the D120 is compatible with a full range of A/RGB lighting systems. Its 10 RGB LEDs connect via digital connector to your Phanteks case or other digital RGB controller. Phanteks released the Glacier D140 last year. The new D120 again arrives near the end of Jan for £65/$75.

The Phanteks Evolv Sound Mini 2.0 speaker system is designed to match your Evolv X chassis, as you can see from the distinctive lines. The '2.0' in the description doesn't indicate this is the second version of these mini desktop speakers rather that it is a stereo speaker setup without a subwoofer.

Just like your Evolv chassis these speakers include integrated RGB LEDs. They can be paired and synced with your system. The lighting can also be toggled through various setting via a button on the master speaker.

The new speakers cost just £26.90/$29.99 and will be available later this month.