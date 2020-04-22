Noctua: All our LGA115x coolers support socket LGA1200

Austrian cooling specialist Noctua has released a statement regarding the compatibility of its coolers with the upcoming LGA1200 socket motherboards from Intel. The firm asserts that "the heatsink mounting on Intel's new LGA1200 platform (code name Comet Lake S) is identical to all LGA115x sockets (LGA1150, LGA1151, LGA1155, LGA1156)". Thus existing coolers from Noctua which support LGA115x also support LGA1200, out of the box, without any extra bits or pieces.

For cast-iron certainty for existing owners, Noctua states the following cooler models will be "compatible out of the box":

If you perhaps have an older model Noctua cooler that doesn't currently work with LGA115x, Noctua reminds you that it has a free-of-charge NM-i115x Upgrade-Kit available to make this so - and thus ensure LGA1200 compatibility - for the following SKUs:

There are some older Noctua coolers that don't qualify for the free mounting upgrade kit - but you can buy it if you wish (about $9 plus shipping). Last but not least a number of coolers aren't going to be compatible with the newest Intel socket. I've tabulated these two categories below.

Buy a NM-i115x upgrade-kit for compatibility Not compatible, no upgrade kit available NH-U12DO (Note that the A3 version is not compatible) NH-U12DX NH-U12DX 1366 NH-U12DX i4 NH-U9DX i4 NH-U9DX 1366 NH-U9DO (Note that the A3 version is not compatible) NH-U14S TR4-SP3 NH-U12S TR4-SP3 NH-U9 TR4-SP3 NH-U12DO A3 NH-U9 DO A3 NH-L9a NH-L9a-AM4 NH-L9a-AM4 chromax.black

The above news is on the radar due to what looks like an impending Intel Comet Lake-S desktop processor and motherboard launch event. On Monday HEXUS reported upon the significant leakage of new motherboard information. Various sources, like retailers, let out model info and pricing for upcoming Asus, Gigabyte and MSI Intel Z490 motherboards, equipped with the LGA 1200 Socket. If the leaks were genuine then obviously retailers are getting ready to sell these products as soon as they possibly can, alongside shiny new Intel CPUs.

Source: Noctua via VideoCardz.