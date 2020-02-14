EK launches EK-Vardar X3M 120ER fans with aRGB options

Water cooling centric company EK Water Blocks has launched a new series of fans based upon its "renowned 120mm EK-Vardar fan," designs. The new EK-Vardar X3M is now available to order in black or white, with your choice of non-RGB and aRGB variants (€5 difference). A rainbow of corner damper packs has also been made available by EK.

So, what has EK done to revamp its original EK-Vardar designs and create the EK-Vardar X3M series? In an email to HEXUS, EK says that it has made airflow optimisations to the rotor, implemented removable rubber corner dampers (with lots of colour choices) and upgraded RGB fans to addressable D-RGB LEDs.

EK's rubber damper design allows for the EK-Vardar X3M 120ER fans to be easily changed from push-to-pull configuration and vice-versa. A new "perfectly balanced 7 fan blade design" is said to be optimized for high-pressure operation, while maintaining a low noise profile throughout the whole operation range of the fan (500-2200rpm). You can use these fans in a true 0dB noise setup. EK says that if you set the minimum threshold point below 25 per cent PWM duty cycle (depending on the motherboard model), the motor and the electronics will turn off and the fan will simply stop spinning. Furthermore, these fans feature dual-ball bearings for quiet durability and mounting flexibility.

non-RGB versions of the EK-Vardar X3M 120ER fans

EK has used a milky white plastic on the aRGB versions to offer pleasingly diffused colour lighting. The aRGB lighting enhanced versions include nine LEDs located around the fan motor. A standard 3-pin 5V D-RGB connector is used to power/control the lighting. EK's EK-Vardar X3M 120ER aRGB fans are compatible with all the major motherboard makers lighting systems (Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte, MSI, ASRock etc).

The damper packs are also available for the same price in yellow, blue, purple, orange, and red.

EK designs and makes the fans in its facilities in Slovenia. It says that the fans and accessories are available now direct and through its partner resellers.

ICYMI, EK launched its EK Professional Line of products; EK-Pro Quick Disconnect Kits, and EK-Pro Manifolds, earlier this week.