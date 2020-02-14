vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
EK launches EK-Vardar X3M 120ER fans with aRGB options

by Mark Tyson on 14 February 2020, 13:11

Water cooling centric company EK Water Blocks has launched a new series of fans based upon its "renowned 120mm EK-Vardar fan," designs. The new EK-Vardar X3M is now available to order in black or white, with your choice of non-RGB and aRGB variants (€5 difference). A rainbow of corner damper packs has also been made available by EK.

So, what has EK done to revamp its original EK-Vardar designs and create the EK-Vardar X3M series? In an email to HEXUS, EK says that it has made airflow optimisations to the rotor, implemented removable rubber corner dampers (with lots of colour choices) and upgraded RGB fans to addressable D-RGB LEDs.

EK's rubber damper design allows for the EK-Vardar X3M 120ER fans to be easily changed from push-to-pull configuration and vice-versa. A new "perfectly balanced 7 fan blade design" is said to be optimized for high-pressure operation, while maintaining a low noise profile throughout the whole operation range of the fan (500-2200rpm). You can use these fans in a true 0dB noise setup. EK says that if you set the minimum threshold point below 25 per cent PWM duty cycle (depending on the motherboard model), the motor and the electronics will turn off and the fan will simply stop spinning. Furthermore, these fans feature dual-ball bearings for quiet durability and mounting flexibility.

non-RGB versions of the EK-Vardar X3M 120ER fans

EK has used a milky white plastic on the aRGB versions to offer pleasingly diffused colour lighting. The aRGB lighting enhanced versions include nine LEDs located around the fan motor. A standard 3-pin 5V D-RGB connector is used to power/control the lighting. EK's EK-Vardar X3M 120ER aRGB fans are compatible with all the major motherboard makers lighting systems (Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte, MSI, ASRock etc).

Name

MSRP (incl. VAT)

EK-Vardar X3M 120ER D-RGB (500-2200rpm) – Black

24.00€

EK-Vardar X3M 120ER D-RGB (500-2200rpm) – White

24.90€

EK-Vardar X3M 120ER (500-2200rpm) – Black

19.90€

EK-Vardar X3M 120ER (500-2200rpm) – White

19.90€

EK-Vardar X3M Damper Pack – Green

8.90€

 

The damper packs are also available for the same price in yellow, blue, purple, orange, and red.

EK designs and makes the fans in its facilities in Slovenia. It says that the fans and accessories are available now direct and through its partner resellers.

ICYMI, EK launched its EK Professional Line of products; EK-Pro Quick Disconnect Kits, and EK-Pro Manifolds, earlier this week.

Posted by Ttaskmaster - Fri 14 Feb 2020 13:29
StatPress isn't bad and airflow is at the lower end of on-par at that level… but they can get stuffed with that volume rating, though!!
Seriously, for those stats even NB eLoops get almost 50% more airflow, while most other fans are a lot quieter…. and EK's wibble about noise, optimised airflow and all that is just wibble, as it depends greatly on what you're making the airflow flow through.
Unless they've optimised these fans for specific radiators, I don't believe a word of their marketing guff and refer people to the Vardar F4-120ER fans, which perform better on all counts.

LED-wise, again other fans offer more, especially in terms of number and addressability. It looks like they've ignored performance in favour of appearance and ended up fluffing both!!

I remain unimpressed.