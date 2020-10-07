Intel Core i9-10900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with GeForce RTX 3090

Introduction

There is no doubt that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is the fastest consumer graphics card available right now. Harnessing most of the underlying 'Ampere' GA102 die, the 28.3bn transistor behemoth is understandably impressive at 4K gaming, but perusing through our latest slew of benchmarks on an Asus TUF Gaming OC shows that real performance differentiation from the best of the previous generation typically occurs at the highest resolutions. Makes sense, too, as games become limited by the GPU to a greater degree.

And that got us thinking. Our recent transition to AMD Ryzen-based systems is been a boon for all-round CPU performance and super-fast SSD testing courtesy of the baked-in PCIe 4.0 interface, but could the undeniably impressive Ryzen 9 3950X be holding the monster GeForce back at lower resolutions? After all, rival Intel Core i9-10900K, patently not as quick at multithreaded CPU tasks, remains top gun for gaming thanks to a 5GHz+ boost speed, even if it may be potentially hampered by a PCIe 3.0 in corner cases.

The percolation of such thoughts led us to firing up said Core i9-10900K system and installing the same Asus GeForce RTX 3090 TUF Gaming OC as previously tested on Ryzen 9 3950X. The emergence of high-framerate FHD and QHD monitors imbued with frame-matching technology brings relevance to such a test, and appreciating the ensuing benchmarks ought to inform deep-pocketed enthusiasts of which system to opt for when gaming is the primary focus. In other words, which platform do you build an RTX 3090 around?

Without further ado, we used the following two systems to investigate the platform-level impact of running alongside the Asus GeForce RTX 3090 TUF Gaming OC (456.38 driver). The two systems are not exactly the same, yet both provide an excellent home to a powerful graphics card.

HEXUS AMD Test Platform Component Product Page Processor AMD Ryzen 9 3950X amd.com Motherboard Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Formula asus.com CPU Cooler Corsair Hydro Series H150i Pro RGB corsair.com Memory G.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4-3200 (2x16GB) gskill.com Storage 2TB Corsair MP600 corsair.com Power Supply be quiet! Straight Power 11 Platinum 1,000W bequiet.com Network Card Asus XG-C100C 10GBase-T PCIe Adapter asus.com Chassis Fractal Design Define 7 Clear Tempered Glass fractal-design.com Monitor Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB philips.co.uk Keyboard Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Rapidfire corsair.com Mouse Corsair Ironclaw RGB corsair.com Operating System Microsoft Windows 10 Pro microsoft.com

HEXUS Intel Test Platform Hardware Components Product Page Processor Intel Core i9-10900K intel.com Motherboard Asus ROG Maximus XII Hero WiFi asus.com CPU Cooler Fractal Design Celsius S24 fractal-design.com Memory G.Skill Trident Z 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-3200 gskill.com Storage 2TB Corsair MP600 corsair.com Power Supply be quiet! Dark Power Pro 11 1,000W bequiet.com Chassis be quiet! Dark Base 700 bequiet.com Monitor Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB philips.co.uk Keyboard Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Rapidfire corsair.com Mouse Corsair Ironclaw RGB corsair.com Operating System Microsoft Windows 10 Pro microsoft.com

Benchmark Suite Synthetic Benchmarks 3DMark Time Spy, Time Spy Extreme, Time Spy Extreme Stress Test Gaming Benchmarks and Settings Borderlands 3 DX12, TAA, Badass Quality Civilization VI: Gathering Storm DX11, 4xMSAA, Ultra Quality Control DX12, Highest Quality, DLSS High, RTX High Far Cry New Dawn DX11, TAA, HD Textures Enabled, HDR10, Ultra Quality F1 2020 DX11, TAA, Ultra High Quality Forza Horizon 4 DX12, 8xMSAA, Maximum Quality Gears 5 DX12, TAA, Ultra Textures Enabled, Ultra Quality Shadow of the Tomb Raider DX12, TAA, Highest Quality

We also added a couple of further games for this comparison: Control and F1 2020, to see how different titles react to changes in the subsystem.

Ensuring the Intel system hit its peak speeds all of the time, we used the same methodology as detailed on this page. Intel's memory is run at dual-channel 2,933 CL14 and AMD's at 3,200 CL14, per official specifications.

A sneak peek into FHD performance