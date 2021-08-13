GPD-XP Android-powered modular handheld revealed

Handheld device specialist GPD has revealed that it is working on an Android-powered modular handheld aimed at gamers. The Hong-Kong based firm is probably best known for its handheld mini Windows PC devices, many created with gaming in mind, so this new GPD-XP is an interesting little departure.

Before we go on, it is worth mentioning that this Android device won't double up for any telecoms duties. Even though it can be equipped with a SIM card for 4G networking, there is no earpiece speaker, no mic, and no support for calls, SMS, or VoIP. Post-release someone might do something about this, highlight a workaround or hack, but it isn't an intended purpose of the device.

Apple iPhone not included

Immediately visible, one sees this device is presented in a slab format, with the left edge, held in landscape mode, featuring enough controls for many casual/retro gaming activities. The modular expansions install on the other side but, if you don't have any expansion, the connector area can be covered with a simple rounded cap.

Dinky tech loving Liliputing found more images, videos, and specs via other channels like Discord. Probably one of the more important things it unearthed is the expected tech specs bullet points, which I have reproduced below:

6.81-inch display

MediaTek G95 and/or Dimensity 900/G90T processor

6GB RAM

128GB storage

7,000mAh battery

4G SIM support (for data, not calling or SMS)

At this stage of development we see some of the proposed modular extensions; one is like a mirrored set of controls from the left side, another features an action button and a series of numbered buttons, but that is all, so far – not very inspiring.

It is interesting that Liliputing comments on the hole punch display being an unwanted result of the smartphone market we have right now. I guess that GPD had no economic alternative.

Valve's Steam Deck has made some of the alternatives from the likes of GPD and Aya Neo look rather outlandishly priced, so perhaps this move into Android was precipitated by that industry shifting device. The source report reckons the GPD-XP is going to be 'affordable' and it is 'coming soon' so we should find out in the near future.