noblechairs to bring Bethesda's biggest games to its chairs

Gaming chairs have come a long way in recent times with companies such as noblechairs leading the charge. Over the past couple of years, there's been an attempt to tie-in some of the biggest studios and publishers to themed chairs.

Love playing DOOM or Fallout? You're in luck because noblechairs has teamed up with games studio Bethesda to manufacture officially-licensed chairs from some of its biggest-selling games.

The partnership extends to games franchises such as Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Rage, and Wolfenstein. The Fallout model, pictured above, looks rather fetching.

“Bethesda is one of the industry’s most respected and accomplished game studios in the world. A partnership with a global high-end gaming chair brand is a great match for those who want to play games in comfort. I’m looking forward to seeing the final designs in the flesh, rip and tear!,” said Steven Levitt, Business Development Manager at noblechairs.

No pricing is known, however, and we can't even be sure of which of noblechairs' offerings will have the Bethesda makeover, but we're keen to take a look at just how good they are in the near future. Stay tuned for more.