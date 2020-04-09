vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
noblechairs to bring Bethesda's biggest games to its chairs

by HEXUS Staff on 9 April 2020, 16:00

Gaming chairs have come a long way in recent times with companies such as noblechairs leading the charge. Over the past couple of years, there's been an attempt to tie-in some of the biggest studios and publishers to themed chairs.

Love playing DOOM or Fallout? You're in luck because noblechairs has teamed up with games studio Bethesda to manufacture officially-licensed chairs from some of its biggest-selling games.

The partnership extends to games franchises such as Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Rage, and Wolfenstein. The Fallout model, pictured above, looks rather fetching.

“Bethesda is one of the industry’s most respected and accomplished game studios in the world. A partnership with a global high-end gaming chair brand is a great match for those who want to play games in comfort. I’m looking forward to seeing the final designs in the flesh, rip and tear!,” said Steven Levitt, Business Development Manager at noblechairs.

No pricing is known, however, and we can't even be sure of which of noblechairs' offerings will have the Bethesda makeover, but we're keen to take a look at just how good they are in the near future. Stay tuned for more.

HEXUS Forums :: 7 Comments

Posted by Maboof - Thu 09 Apr 2020 17:44
I've read mixed reviews on this chair… as in it's painful to sit on.
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Thu 09 Apr 2020 18:03
Maboof
I've read mixed reviews on this chair… as in it's painful to sit on.

That's a pain in the arse!!
Posted by WritersBlock - Thu 09 Apr 2020 18:25
I don't get it; I'm sat in the chair, i'm either covering it up or can't see it becuase it's on the back, or some combination of both.
I'd also be expected to pay extra to advertise said product.
… Makes no bloody sense.
Posted by Tunnah - Thu 09 Apr 2020 22:01
Maboof
I've read mixed reviews on this chair… as in it's painful to sit on.

They're very hard. They're also a “base” chair that brands re-brand and sell for a mark up. Titan does it too. Practically all the big “gaming” chairs are just a base chair that you can get way cheaper. Also they suck for long time sitting.

I sit in front of a PC for 90% of my day. Anything except a proper executive chair with padding leads to a seriously sore rump.
Posted by gazjon - Fri 10 Apr 2020 01:00
Tunnah
Maboof
I've read mixed reviews on this chair… as in it's painful to sit on.

They're very hard. They're also a “base” chair that brands re-brand and sell for a mark up. Titan does it too. Practically all the big “gaming” chairs are just a base chair that you can get way cheaper. Also they suck for long time sitting.

I sit in front of a PC for 90% of my day. Anything except a proper executive chair with padding leads to a seriously sore rump.

Very true. The funny thing is, a good executive chair isn't much more than the highly inflated cost of these ‘gaming chairs’, and will last a lot longer. Bought mine from Costco about 7 years ago, had thousands of hours of use, made with real leather, that's REAL, not a fake PU composite imitation, and apart from it's now getting too compressed for the best comfort, all I've done is changed the spring strut. I'm no lightweight. All that for just under £200 at that time.

