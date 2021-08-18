vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Google Pixel 5a with 5G goes up for pre-order

by Mark Tyson on 18 August 2021, 10:11

Google has taken the wraps off the latest of its Xa series accessibly priced smartphones. The new Pixel 5a with 5G (there is no 4G version) can be checked out on Google's US devices site, but no official product page was available for UK dwellers at the time of writing. If you do live state-side you can pre-order the new Google Pixel 5a today for $449 or $18.71pcm for 24 months.

It probably won't be disputed that the Pixel 4a 5G was well regarded in general for the price. It might have lacked some  bells and whistles of Chinese challengers like Xiaomi or Realme at the same price, but you get the comfort / speed of the Google Pixel software updates program, a device that is designed to make the most of Google services, and the very well regarded computationally enhanced Pixel camera.

Thus, the Google Pixel 5a isn't a very big upgrade on its 4a 5G predecessor, and it even cuts the launch entry price by $50, kind of recognizing it doesn't pack in many top-end components. So, what has been improved with the Pixel 5a 5G? In brief, the bigger battery and screen, plus IP67 water resistance are the highlights.

The new Pixel 5a's battery is 4,680mAh, which is a fifth higher capacity than its (3,885mAh) 5G predecessor. This boost can provide a healthy length of continuous use, for example Engadget has already had some hands-on time and managed to loop-play videos for nearly 23 hours at 50 per cent brightness before the phone shut down. A more typical heavy use 24-hour period (gaming, streaming, testing) left the battery with 40 per cent charge. 'Normal' users might regularly get two days use out of this mobile, it is thought.

Another change is in the screen. The new Pixel 5a has a 6.34-inch 1080p OLED panel (a bit bigger than the 6.2-inch 4a 5G) but it keeps the pixel density at 413PPI by pushing up the resolution to 2400 x 1080 pixels. Some rumours suggested that the screen would be updated to a faster 90Hz refresh, but this hasn't happened.

Another change is in the water resistance rating. Previous Pixel Xa smartphones have not offered any water or dust resistance certification, but the new model here has IP67 water and dust resistance.

The rest of the key specs remain the same, so you have the same middling specs with regard to CPU, RAM, storage, with the excellent cameras, ports (inc 3.5mm headphone jack), and metal unibody plus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 build. Full specs can be perused here.

With pre-orders now live, as mentioned in the intro, general sales of the Pixel 5a begin on Thursday, 26th August in the US and Japan.

As a reminder, Google recently unveiled the Pixel 6 premium smartphone, which it claims represents the "biggest innovation in Pixel to date". The Pixel 6 is scheduled for release "this autumn" and might well push towards, or even beyond, the $1,000 price point.

Posted by kalniel - Wed 18 Aug 2021 10:13
inc 3.5mm headphone jack
:hexlub:
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Wed 18 Aug 2021 11:07
With pre-orders now live, as mentioned in the intro, general sales of the Pixel 5a begin on Thursday, 26th August in the US and Japan.

Anyone know the UK release date and price?? £399??

A review:
https://uk.pcmag.com/mobile-phones/135119/google-pixel-5a-with-5g

Looks solid - might have got one,but ended up with a refurbished S20FE 5G. Should have waited a bit longer to see it in-store!
Posted by ilh - Wed 18 Aug 2021 12:13
kalniel
inc 3.5mm headphone jack
:hexlub:
Huzzah! Just missing a MicroSD card slot.
Posted by LSG501 - Wed 18 Aug 2021 13:31
CAT-THE-FIFTH
Anyone know the UK release date and price?? £399??
There's been talk of it being only for Japan and US….

I'm interested in the same info but I wouldn't be shocked to see £450 seeing as most things seem to just be 1:1 these days (yes I know about VAT etc).

In all honesty I'd actually say 399 is a little too high and at 450, it was old tech last year, it's even older now…. it's just annoying that this is one of the few ‘small’ android phones out there, made even worse by the lack of ‘stock’ android phones in general.
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Wed 18 Aug 2021 14:35
LSG501
There's been talk of it being only for Japan and US….

I'm interested in the same info but I wouldn't be shocked to see £450 seeing as most things seem to just be 1:1 these days (yes I know about VAT etc).

In all honesty I'd actually say 399 is a little too high and at 450, it was old tech last year, it's even older now…. it's just annoying that this is one of the few ‘small’ android phones out there, made even worse by the lack of ‘stock’ android phones in general.

Its 6.34" so,is not that small anymore! £450 would be dissapointing as the Samsung A52 5G/A52S 5G/S20 FE 5G can be found in the £350~£500 range too.

