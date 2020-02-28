Vivo Apex 2020 concept includes 'gimbal camera' tech

Vivo had planned to showcase its Apex 2020 concept smartphone at MWC 2020 in Barcelona this week. However, the show didn't happen due to Covid-19 concerns, affecting not just Vivo but many other bigger name device makers. Without any other platform to show off its latest and greatest, Chinese firm Vivo is now making information, photos and videos available to give its Apex 2020 some worthy exposure.

I've headlined this story making reference to the interesting smartphone camera choices but this is just one interesting aspect of the Apex 2020. Other key attractions are the smartphone's 120° FullView edgeless display, the Vivo Wireless Super FlashCharge 60W tech, a Super Unibody Design with no openings, 5G connectivity, and the embedding of the 16MP selfie camera within the front screen. The fingerprint sensor is also embedded in the screen but that isn't remarkable nowadays.

Rear cameras

On a disc-shaped bump on the rear of the Vivo Apex 2020 smartphone you can see a pair of cameras. Both of them are pretty newsworthy with regard to being installed in an 8.8mm thick phone.

The 'gimbal camera' uses a 48MP sensor. The chameleon eye inspired design and gimbal-like internal structure means that it can capture impressive photos and videos even when your hand is a bit shaky or long exposures are required due to the fading light. Compared to a traditional OIS system "its stabilisation angle is 200per cent extended," asserts Vivo. Check out the embedded video from about 22s in to see how steady the gimbal camera is when the phone is moved.

Vivo's rear telephoto camera has a 16MP sensor and the lenses offer a continuous optical zoom between 5x to 7.5x magnification. It is constructed from a 4-group lens combination, with two groups fixed and two groups movable. Thanks to using a periscope-type structure vivo has managed to make this zoom camera just 6.2mm deep.

Camera AI software is provided which allows you to remove background passersby while filming in real time - AKA 'Instant Photobomb Removal'. Another innovative introduction is the 'Voice tracking auto-focus' which uses the device's triple mic array for positioning and helping judge focus.

Other key specs of the Apex 2020 concept phone are its; Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Remember, in the intro I mentioned some other cool features like the 120° FullView edgeless display too.

The Vivo Apex 2020 won't come to market but Apex concept features have (in previous years) materialised in later consumer purchasable Vivo Nex smartphone designs.