AMD briefly passes Intel in desktop CPU market share

There are numerous indications that AMD is doing very well in the desktop PC processor market, especially with DIYers. For examples, back in June HEXUS reported on the Mindfactory data showing AMD outselling Intel 87 to 13 per cent in this market, and the monthly Steam Hardware Survey shows an encouraging trend for AMD (but Steam counts all sorts of PCs - from DIY, through pre-built desktop, AiOs, and laptops – which doesn't show as clear an AMD CPU growth trend for now).

AMD recently crossed a PassMark milestone which has been out of reach for the last 15 years (since Q1 2006). Its desktop CPU market share briefly overtook Intel in the PassMark CPU usage data chart. While this is a significant event to see, its scope is rather narrow. PassMark measures the percentage of CPUs running its benchmarks by CPU brand and yesterday AMD overtook Intel for a short period: cresting at 50.8 per cent vs 49.2 per cent for Intel.

Where you think the PC desktop chart will go next depends on your opinion of the relative merits of AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPUs and Intel's current 11th gen lineup moving to RKL-S (late March). Will AMD be able to better meet demand for Ryzen 5000 CPUs and broaden the range of offerings to capitalise on its current position?

In laptops there remains a huge gulf between Intel and AMD desktop market share in Intel's favour. This will take a long time to change if it is going to happen but we are expecting to see AMD's laptop CPU design wins grow, particularly at the premium end of things, at the imminent CES 2021.

