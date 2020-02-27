AMD GPU share grows by a more than a fifth QoQ observes JPR

Jon Peddie Research (JPR) recently published a 'Market Watch' update on state of the GPU markets, and shared an associated blog post. The latest report tallies up Q4 2019 shipments, and compares the figures with those from the previous quarter (QoQ), and from the corresponding quarter in the previous year (YoY).

The main findings of JPR's latest report can be seen illustrated graphically above. From that small chart one can see an uptrend in AMD's market share, taking customers from Nvidia. Meanwhile Intel's trend direction line is less well defined.

In discrete GPU trends rather than overall trends, which is probably of more interest to HEXUS readers, AMD moved up to 27 per cent from 26 per cent last year, and 24 per last quarter. Meanwhile, Nvidia still has a pretty comfortable 73 per cent of the market at last count.

Jon Peddie, President of JPR, had a comment to share on the new figures. "This is the third consecutive quarter of increased GPU shipments, However, Q1 which is seasonally flat to down may show an unusual dip because of supply chain interruptions from China due to the Coronavirus epidemic," pointed out Mr Peddie. "2020 is going to be a game-changer with Intel’s entry into the discrete GPU market and a possible fourth entry by an IP company."

Highlights of the latest JPR Market Watch report are as follows:

AMD's overall unit shipments increased 22.6% quarter-to-quarter, Intel’s total shipments increased 0.2% from last quarter, and Nvidia’s decreased -1.9%

The overall attach rate of GPUs (includes integrated and discrete GPUs) to PCs for the quarter was 130% which was up 1.8% from last quarter

Discrete GPUs were in 31.9% of PCs, which is down -0.19% from last quarter

The overall PC market increased by 1.99% quarter-to-quarter and increased by 3.54% year-to-year

Desktop graphics add-in boards (AIBs) that use discrete GPUs increased 12.17% from last quarter

Q4'19 saw an increase in tablet shipments from last quarter

Looking to the next reported quarter - which we are currently living through - JPR is looking at semiconductor industry guidance of minus 9 per cent on average, weighing seasonality and the Covid-19 effect. However, offsetting this somewhat is PC vendor optimism for the quarter, with an average expectation of a 7 per cent increase in shipments.