HyperX teams up with Ducky for compact mechanical keyboard

HyperX has teamed up with keyboard specialist Ducky to create a limited edition 60 per cent form factor mechanical keyboard for gamers. The new HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini will appeal to those who prefer to have more naturally reachable desk space available for mousing than keyboarding. It mixes HyperX switches, Ducky PBT Double-Shot seamless keycaps, and RGB LED lighting into one appealing diminutive product.

This keyboard form factor isn't for everyone but if do feel the stripped down 60 per cent form factor is for you then this will be a welcome new option. With HyperX being a dedicated gaming hardware company you won't be surprised to hear that its own mechanical keyswitch design is tailored to gamer demands. HyperX says its keyswitches "are designed to be a balance of responsiveness and accuracy, with a short travel time and actuation distance".

More specifically these keyswitches are HyperX Red Switch which, if you are familiar with Cherry MX colour coding, is a linear switch lacking the tactile actuation point. These have an operating force of 45g, actuation point of 1.8mm, and total travel distance of 3.8mm. HyperX claims an impressive reliability metric of 80 million keystrokes lifespan. The keyboard is said to use anti-ghosting tech, has an N-key rollover mode, and media control via hotkeys.

Ducky brings a number of appealing things to the partnership. First of all its durable, shine-through PBT Double-Shot seamless keycaps are well regarded. On this keyboard it has printed the key secondary functions on the lower front edge of the keys, and they look pretty clear too. Secondly Ducky has brought along its Ducky 2.0 Macro support. Nicely this has on board interface and memory so you don't need to load software on the computer to save profiles (6 slots) and adjust various settings.

RGB LED lighting is built in. You have per key RGB lighting here. Again effects can be adjusted via the keyboard interface for quick adjustments of brightness, speed, and colour. Other design niceties are the two-tone bezel design, triple angle keyboard rake, detachable USB-C cable. Lastly, for extra customisation, additional coloured keycaps, a Year of the Rat space bar, and a handy keycap puller are all included in the box.

I mentioned in the intro that this is a limited edition product release. The run has been limited to 3,700 keyboards with orders going live at 5pm PST on 12 May (1am in UK on 13th May). Indicative pricing is US$109.99 but I'm not sure about UK/Euro pricing and shipping fees - or if the usual HyperX retail partners will stock these.