Cooler Master MasterAir G200P low profile cooler released

Cooler Master has released a new CPU cooler designed for small form factor PC builds where space is at a premium. This ultra-low profile cooler measures just 39.4mm tall, overall. Cooler master leverages twin C-shaped heatpipes, precise air flow and heatsink design, plus a 92mm PWM fan with RGB for its new design.

As size is a critical part of the Cooler Master MasterAir G200P's appeal, we shall start by looking at its physical qualities. This cooler measures 95 x 92 x 39.4mm. A 92mm PWM fan sits on top of an aluminium finned heatsink with copper base. Threading through the fins and base is a pair of C-shaped copper heatpipes. In all this combination is rated for use with CPUs up to 95W TDP.

Cooler Master's RGB LED fan rotates at between 800 and 2,600RPM and is said to be capable of generating 2.4mm H2O static pressure, and 35.5CFM airflow, generating noise levels between 6 and 28 dBA. Air is drawn down to the CP heatsink and expelled through two sides between the aluminium fins.

Moving on to the RGB lighting features, Cooler Master says that the MasterAir G200P features addressable RGB LEDs (aRGB). These lights can be controlled and synced with other Cooler Master gear. Furthermore, the lighting is compatible with Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock's RGB LED system. Cooler Master provides a wired RGB LED remote too, so you can manually adjust brightness, switch colours, and switch modes.

Cooler Master's new MasterAir G200P super low profile cooler is compatible with a wide range of AMD / Intel sockets including AM4/FM2+/FM2/FM1/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2, and LGA1151/1150/1155/1156.

This new SFF cooler is available immediately from various stores priced from $44.99 / £34.99 and comes with a two year warranty.