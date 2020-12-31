vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Day 17: Win one of two Vivify cable bundles

by Parm Mann on 31 December 2020, 09:01

The HEXUS Epic Giveaway returns! Our annual spate of competitions will help spread the cheer by giving you the opportunity to win amazing prizes every day throughout the holiday season. It's our way of saying thank you to all our fabulous readers.

The 2020 goodie bag includes a vast selection of prizes, covering everything from coolers to graphics cards and complete base units. As always, the prizes will be coming thick and fast, so be certain to bookmark our dedicated Epic Giveaway page to keep tabs on each new competition as it arrives.

Who doesn't enjoy a nice cable? On Day 17 the kind folk at Vivify will be rewarding two readers with an Arquus W73Ø Razer Chroma-enabled fiber optic HDMI cable, a light-up Aceso W10 USB Type-C to Type-A cable, and a Xenos W30 4K fiber-optic HDMI cable.

Want to be in with a chance of winning? Simply answer the following question, and don't forget, you can also claim a free second entry via Facebook. Good luck and check back soon for more prizes in the 2020 Epic Giveaway!



Terms and Conditions

  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • The prize draw is open to eligible HEXUS readers aged 16 years or over.
  • The competition winner will be picked at random from all eligible entries that arrive by 09:00 London time on the closing date, January 7, 2021.
  • Only one entry is permitted per household per HEXUS entry form; second Facebook entries, if applicable, are permitted. Duplicate entries on either form will result in disqualification and no entrant may win more than one prize.
  • The winners will be notified via email by January 30, 2021. The winner must claim their prize within 7 days of the promoter sending notification. If the prize is unclaimed after this time, HEXUS reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
  • First prize is a Vivivy Arquus W73Ø HDMI cable, a Vivivy Aceso W10 USB Type-C to Type-A cable, and a Vivivy Xenos W30 HDMI cable.
  • Second prize is a Vivivy Arquus W73Ø HDMI cable, a Vivivy Aceso W10 USB Type-C to Type-A cable, and a Vivivy Xenos W30 HDMI cable.
  • In the event that the prize offered is unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater specification.
  • Prizes will ship to winners within 45 days of the draw, though we aim for sooner.
  • HEXUS and its partners are responsible for shipping within the criteria laid out and the winner is responsible for local taxes if applicable.
  • Prize draws are not open to employees of HEXUS and their affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors and immediate families.
  • Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.
  • A list of previous competition winners is available at HEXUS.net/Competition_Winners.
  • A full GDPR declaration is available on this page.

HEXUS Forums :: 10 Comments

Posted by rabidmunkee - Thu 31 Dec 2020 09:53
ooh whats these fibre optic hdmi's, not seen them before.

Peeps, whats your thoughts?
Posted by Jonj1611 - Thu 31 Dec 2020 09:58
I thought the same and had a look online, seems they have some type of converter in the cable but its a bit hit and miss whether the picture quality is actually any better.
Posted by DanceswithUnix - Thu 31 Dec 2020 10:44
rabidmunkee
ooh whats these fibre optic hdmi's, not seen them before.

Peeps, whats your thoughts?

With modern cables hitting 10Gbit/s sort of speeds, it seems a reasonable way of making longish high speed cables. The official Oculus link cable is fibre optic, which makes sense at 5m and wanting to stay bendy, but I baulked at the £90 price tag and got a simple 4m copper one. Now I've got a USB 3.1 PCIe card on order as I can't use the cheap cable on one of my PCs, so bang goes a lot of my savings.

Optical does mean that hdmi cables really are directional though, not like the gold plated audio cable ripoffs that say they are, they can have a transmit and a recieve end. That might take some getting used to.
Posted by petrucius - Thu 31 Dec 2020 11:46
Oh my! An RGB optical cable! Dear Lord!
Posted by EndlessWaves - Thu 31 Dec 2020 12:09
Jonj1611
I thought the same and had a look online, seems they have some type of converter in the cable but its a bit hit and miss whether the picture quality is actually any better.

There's the converter to transform electricity into light (and back again).

I've not seen much dispute about whether these work though. Maybe some of the cheap ones are of dubious value but a reasonable quality one will carry the same signal further than a copper cable without any breakup.

The distance at which they make sense does vary depending on local environment and how much bandwidth you're using though.

